James Walden honored by Gov. Brian Kemp for lifesaving actions

Staff Chaplain James Walden Sr. of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a commendation from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for saving the life of an unresponsive woman on Nov. 3 at a restaurant in Newton County.

Walden was dining at the restaurant when a woman collapsed, hit her head on the counter and became unresponsive. Without hesitation, he went behind the counter to administer lifesaving aid, restoring the woman’s breathing and ensuring her safety until emergency personnel arrived. His actions and commitment to public safety demonstrate the dedication and readiness of first responders, even while off duty.

Gov. Kemp’s commendation recognized Walden’s selflessness, noting that his actions not only saved a life but also reflected great honor upon the Office of the Sheriff and the entire Newton County community. The commendation praised him for embodying the commitment of first responders, stating that “first responders are never off the clock.”

“We are incredibly proud of Chaplain Dr. Walden’s heroic actions,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “His selflessness and quick thinking are a testament to his character and his dedication to serving others. This commendation from Gov. Kemp is a well-deserved honor that highlights the impact of his life-saving efforts.”

Chaplain Dr. Walden has served as staff chaplain for the Office of the Sheriff for 12 years, providing spiritual and emotional support to the agency’s staff, inmate residents and the community.



