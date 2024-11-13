Obituary: Donna Ann Smith

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donna Ann Smith, a beloved resident of Covington, Georgia, who left us on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Donna was born on September 25, 1939, in Porterdale, Georgia, and lived a life filled with love, devotion, and kindness. Donna was a devoted Retirement Specialist at the Teacher Retirement Systems, where she dedicated many years to helping others plan for the future. Her commitment to her work and her compassionate nature earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and friends alike.

A long-time member of Christ Cornerstone Church in Covington, Donna found great joy and community in her faith. She was passionate about scrapbooking, reading, and embroidering, hobbies that beautifully captured her creative spirit and attention to detail.

Donna was the cherished daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Bonner and Estelle Bonner and was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Ray Clayton Watts and Charles Leon Smith, as well as her brother, Jimmy Bonner.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Vicki Rowland (Danny) of Covington, GA; sons, Russell Watts (Renae), and Tomothy Watts (Amy); grandchildren, Clayton Watts (Bethany), Hannah Watts, Jordan Wheeler (Luke), Ashleigh Harris (Kyle), Zachary Rowland, Jackson Watts, Evan Watts, Kelsey Watts, Tray Watts; great-grandchildren, Sophie Wheeler, Elijah Wheeler, Winston Watts, Raelyn Harris, Remi Harris; her sister, Katrina Fain (Butch); and sister, Dean Jones; sister-in-law, Shirley Bonner. Her family was her pride and joy, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Donna Ann Smith’s unwavering kindness, faith, and devotion to her family and community will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Donna’s life and legacy. Visitation will be held at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service to honor Donna’s life will be held at Christ Cornerstone Church, 1020 Oak Hill Road, in Covington, Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home.