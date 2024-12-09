By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
County-area football players highlight All-Region teams
Multiple players from each county-area football team came away with All-Region honors
All-Region Football 2024
Jayden Barr (left), Zion Johnson (middle) and Ayden Goddard (right) ended the season with All-Region honors in their respective regions. - photo by Garrett Pitts

With the football season officially over for the county-area teams, it is no surprise that many local players highlighted their respective All-Region teams.

Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, there were 68 players that received honors.


Alcovy Tigers (Region 8-AAAAA)


Nick Slidell (Sr.) — First Team All-Region running back

Nick Slidell Alcovy 2024
Alcovy senior Nick Slidell (28) was named to the First Team All-Region. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Ashton Hawkins (Jr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver

Parker Gassmann (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line

Kaeden Booker (Jr.) — First Team All-Region returner

Destin Cohran (Sr.) — First Team All-Region kicker

Tim Griffin (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line

Tim Griffin Alcovy 2024
Alcovy senior Tim Griffin (11) was named First Team All-Region. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Cardarius Dowell — All-Region Honorable Mention

Jeremiah Heard — All-Region Honorable Mention

Ayden Goddard — All-Region Honorable Mention

Zavier Smith — All-Region Honorable Mention


Eastside Eagles (Region 8-AAAA)


Jayden Barr (Sr.) — Co-Region Player of the Year / First Team


Christian Gass (Sr.) — Co Region Defensive Player of the Year / First Team

Christian Gass
Eastside senior Christian Gass (9) was named as the Co Region Defensive Player of the Year. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Carlton Belgrave (Sr.) — Region Offensive Lineman of the Year / First Team


Xavier Joseph (Jr.) — Region Defensive Lineman of the Year


Jonathan Gomez (So.) — Region Specialist of the Year


Payton Shaw (Jr.) — First Team All-Region quarterback

Payton Shaw Eastside 2024
Eastside junior Payton Shaw (14) was named to the First Team All-Region. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Myles Mims (Jr.) — First Team All-Region running back

Michael Kenon (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver

Christian Seymore (Jr.) — First Team All-Region tight end

Tagen Brown (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line

Gavin Gorham (Jr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line

Decorey Crumbley (So.) — First Team All-Region defensive line

Bailey Benson (So.) — First Team All-Region linebacker

Elijah Davis (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back

Marion Eubanks (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back


Quadrelle Avery (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line

Jameel McMichael (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line

Tyler Hoff (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region punter


Chase Jordan (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Evan Martinez (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Tyler Solomon (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Kalen Stapp (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention


Newton Rams (Region 4-AAAAAA)


Zion Johnson (Sr.) — Region Player of the Year / First Team


Zack Harden Jr. (Sr.) — Co Region Defensive Player of the Year / First Team

Zach HArden
Newton senior Zach Harden Jr. was named as the Co Region Defensive Player of the Year. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Kevin Hartsfield (Fr.) — First Team All-Region running back

Malik Brightwell (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver

Andrew Leslie (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver

Chase Little-John (Sr.) — First Team All-Region tight end

Censere Wright (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line

Wayne Patterson (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line

Newton All-Region 2024
Newton's Christian Ingram (90), Cameron Foley (44) and Wayne Patterson (95) all received All-Region honors. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Ryshawn Perry (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line

Joseph Hasan (Sr.) — First Team All-Region linebacker

Bernard Lackey (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back

Chris Brown (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back


Deron Benson (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region quarterback

Corde Marks (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region offensive line

Christian Ingram (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line

Myles Dixon (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line

George Bell (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker

Reshod Curtis (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive back


Cameron Foley (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

D’Mario Morgan (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Omarion Wallace (So.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Cameron Kelley (So.) — All-Region Honorable Mention


Social Circle Redskins (Region 4A-Division I)


Rob Patton — Coach of the Year


Luke Cross (Sr.) — First Team All-Region quarterback

Luke Cross Social Circle 2024
Social Circle senior Luke Cross (3) was named to the First Team All-Region. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News

Jaylen Victor (Sr.) — First Team All-Region running back

Cory Moore (Jr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line

Jude Nelson (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver 

Preston Guy (Sr.) — First Team All-Region kicker

Ean Mulkey (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line

Levi Kendall (Sr.) — First Team All-Region linebacker


Nick Morrell (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region offensive line

Elliot Hamilton (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region wide receiver

Bristol Evans (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker

Jameccus Hardge (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker

Sawyer Parr (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive back


Davion Jackson (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Luke Allgood (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention

Luke Allgood Social Circle
Social Circle's Luke Allgood (10) was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News