County-area football players highlight All-Region teams

With the football season officially over for the county-area teams, it is no surprise that many local players highlighted their respective All-Region teams.
Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, there were 68 players that received honors.
Alcovy Tigers (Region 8-AAAAA)
Nick Slidell (Sr.) — First Team All-Region running back
Ashton Hawkins (Jr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver
Parker Gassmann (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line
Kaeden Booker (Jr.) — First Team All-Region returner
Destin Cohran (Sr.) — First Team All-Region kicker
Tim Griffin (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line
Cardarius Dowell — All-Region Honorable Mention
Jeremiah Heard — All-Region Honorable Mention
Ayden Goddard — All-Region Honorable Mention
Zavier Smith — All-Region Honorable Mention
Eastside Eagles (Region 8-AAAA)
Jayden Barr (Sr.) — Co-Region Player of the Year / First Team
Christian Gass (Sr.) — Co Region Defensive Player of the Year / First Team
Carlton Belgrave (Sr.) — Region Offensive Lineman of the Year / First Team
Xavier Joseph (Jr.) — Region Defensive Lineman of the Year
Jonathan Gomez (So.) — Region Specialist of the Year
Payton Shaw (Jr.) — First Team All-Region quarterback
Myles Mims (Jr.) — First Team All-Region running back
Michael Kenon (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver
Christian Seymore (Jr.) — First Team All-Region tight end
Tagen Brown (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line
Gavin Gorham (Jr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line
Decorey Crumbley (So.) — First Team All-Region defensive line
Bailey Benson (So.) — First Team All-Region linebacker
Elijah Davis (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back
Marion Eubanks (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back
Quadrelle Avery (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line
Jameel McMichael (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line
Tyler Hoff (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region punter
Chase Jordan (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Evan Martinez (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Tyler Solomon (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Kalen Stapp (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Newton Rams (Region 4-AAAAAA)
Zion Johnson (Sr.) — Region Player of the Year / First Team
Zack Harden Jr. (Sr.) — Co Region Defensive Player of the Year / First Team
Kevin Hartsfield (Fr.) — First Team All-Region running back
Malik Brightwell (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver
Andrew Leslie (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver
Chase Little-John (Sr.) — First Team All-Region tight end
Censere Wright (Sr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line
Wayne Patterson (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line
Ryshawn Perry (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line
Joseph Hasan (Sr.) — First Team All-Region linebacker
Bernard Lackey (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back
Chris Brown (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive back
Deron Benson (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region quarterback
Corde Marks (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region offensive line
Christian Ingram (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line
Myles Dixon (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive line
George Bell (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker
Reshod Curtis (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive back
Cameron Foley (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
D’Mario Morgan (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Omarion Wallace (So.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Cameron Kelley (So.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Social Circle Redskins (Region 4A-Division I)
Rob Patton — Coach of the Year
Luke Cross (Sr.) — First Team All-Region quarterback
Jaylen Victor (Sr.) — First Team All-Region running back
Cory Moore (Jr.) — First Team All-Region offensive line
Jude Nelson (Sr.) — First Team All-Region wide receiver
Preston Guy (Sr.) — First Team All-Region kicker
Ean Mulkey (Sr.) — First Team All-Region defensive line
Levi Kendall (Sr.) — First Team All-Region linebacker
Nick Morrell (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region offensive line
Elliot Hamilton (Jr.) — Second Team All-Region wide receiver
Bristol Evans (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker
Jameccus Hardge (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region linebacker
Sawyer Parr (Sr.) — Second Team All-Region defensive back
Davion Jackson (Sr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention
Luke Allgood (Jr.) — All-Region Honorable Mention