Obituary: Martha Lee Lewis Robertson

Martha Lee Lewis Robertson, age 86, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024. She was born in Monticello, Georgia on July 15, 1938 to the late Grady and Annie Maude (McCullough) Lewis.

Martha had a wonderful childhood growing up in the Eudora community, attending Prospect Methodist Church, and experiencing a country upbringing. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1956 and went on to complete the secretarial course at Marsh’s Business College. Her elite shorthand skills served her well as a secretary for the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and American Standard in downtown Atlanta. During this time, she fondly remembered boarding at the church’s home with other young professional women.



In 1960, after a whirlwind four-month courtship, Martha married Donald and enjoyed an enduring and happy marriage. They built their home in Mansfield, where they raised their daughter and created a loving environment for their family to grow.



Martha began her homemaking role with modest cooking abilities. Her skills consisted solely of making iced tea and cornbread. Over time, her repertoire expanded as a cook, and she spent countless hours vegetable gardening and canning. She was also known for maintaining a spotless home and being an expert seamstress.



Martha’s favorite position was the ten years she spent working at Kids R Great daycare. She cherished getting to know the families and caring for children in the baby room. Her love extended to her pets, with Belle, Sweetie and Curly (whom she taught to chew gum) being among the most special.



Martha was a devoted member of the Mansfield Baptist Church. She formed dear friendships there, as well as with the Mansfield Super Seniors Bingo group and through attending singing events at Cowboy’s BBQ.



Martha was a devoted spouse, doting mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. She will be remembered for her quiet, sweet, optimistic nature as well as her strength and tenacity in meeting life’s challenges. She was as sweet as she liked her coffee, and that’s saying a lot. May she rest in well-deserved peace. Love you, Mama.



Mrs. Robertson is survived by her daughter Janice Beck (John), grandson Carter Beck, nieces Joan (Larry) Champion, Cheryl Lewis Roberts, nephews David (Teresa) Lewis, Freddie (Lenora) Nash, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law Noel (Eula) Lewis, Charles (Marie) Lewis, Gene Lewis and sister Annette Lewis.



The family wishes to thank Dr. George Smith III and staff, Dr. Frederick Flynt and staff, “Miss” Venita and the folks at Merryvale for their compassionate care.



Funeral services for Mrs. Robertson will be at 2 o’clock Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Mansfield Baptist Church with Pastor Neal Dose officiating. Interment will follow the service at Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the church prior to the service.



Flowers are welcome or for those wishing to make a lasting tribute, donations may be made to Mansfield Baptist Church, 101 Woodlawn Rd., Mansfield, GA 30055.

