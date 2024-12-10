Eastside High School recognized as Promising Practices PLC Community

Eastside High School was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work® for its initial success in raising student achievement. Newton County Schools’ commitment to implementing the PLC at Work process has been a major contributing factor in making a visible, positive impact on student learning.

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize that the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to:







1. Focus on learning

2. Build a collaborative culture

3. Create a results orientation





Promising Practices schools are recognized for building a strong foundation based on the PLC concepts, implementing these concepts for at least one to two years, and showing clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

Recognized Promising Practices schools are listed on AllThingsPLC.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Collaboration tools, articles, research, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree resources have helped K–12 teachers and administrators create schools where all children succeed.



“Being recognized as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work® is a tremendous honor and a testament to our teachers’ commitment to continuous growth and collaboration,” said Eastside High School Principal Jeff Cher. “Our focus on creating a supportive, results-oriented environment has made a real difference in student achievement, and I am incredibly proud of the strides our team has made to help every student succeed.”



“This recognition of Eastside High School highlights the dedication and hard work our educators put into developing a culture of learning that prioritizes student success,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “The success at Eastside exemplifies what’s possible when we work together to support each other’s professional growth. We are proud of Eastside’s accomplishments and look forward to seeing this impact continue to grow across our district.”

