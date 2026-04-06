Eastside High announces 2026 Top 10

Photo via Newton County Schools

Eastside High School has announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2026. Leading the way are Valedictorian, Tallis Howard, and Salutatorian, Blythe Edgar. Each of the top 10 graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.

Eastside High School’s 2026 Top 10 Graduates are:

• Tallis Howard—The valedictorian, Tallis plans to attend either The University of Georgia or the Georgia Institute of Technology to become a doctor. She selected Mr. Michael Poor as her top teacher.

• Blythe Edgar—The salutatorian, Blythe plans to major in in political science on a pre-law track with a minor in dance at The University of Georgia. She selected Mrs. Ashlyn Lazenby as her top teacher.

• Justin “Levi” Adams – Levi plans to attend The University of Georgia where he will major in business management. He chose Dr. Catrina Pollard as his top teacher.

• Kathryn Bryan – Kathryn plans to major in psychology at Oxford College of Emory University. She selected Mr. Eric Adams as her top teacher.

• Derek Gawlinski – Derek plans to attend The Georgia Institute of Technology where he will major in aerospace engineering. He selected Mr. Zachary Pitts as his top teacher.

• Matty Lumpkin – Matty plans to double major in communications and theater at Mercer University. She chose Ms. Kennedy Lynn as her top teacher.

• Sophia McCullough – Sophia plans to major in radiography at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus. She selected Mrs. Kayla Stoddard as her top teacher.

• Jayden Tran – Jayden plans to attend The Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall. He chose Mr. Jabari Bennett as his top teacher.

• Allie Vaughn – Allie plans to attend Coastal Carolina University where she will continue her softball career while majoring in biology. She selected Coach Heather Wood as her top teacher.

• Katheryn Wilber – Katheryn plans to attend Georgia College and State University to continue her soccer career while majoring in nursing. She chose Mrs. Yulisa Vega as her top teacher.