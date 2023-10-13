Eastside softball checks off first season goal with Region 8-AAAAA title

For the first time since 2017, the Eastside Lady Eagles were crowned region champions. As big of a feat as it is, the Lady Eagles have their eyes set on much more.

Going into the season, head coach Heather Wood had multiple goals set for the team.

On Monday, they crossed off their first goal.

“One of our goals coming into the season was to win the region championship. We have other goals we hope to accomplish but getting that first box checked off was huge for us,” Wood said. “We knew going into the season that if we wanted to finish on top, we had to win every series in our region. I am proud of this team for staying on course and accomplishing just that. Winning the region was our first one [goal]. Now, we are focused on coming out as the one seed out of Super Regionals and making it to the elite eight, then ultimately competing for a state championship.”

Thursday’s 12-0 win over the Clarke Central Lady Gladiators secured the region title. The win was in the middle of a six game winning streak.

For Wood, she feels that the team is playing their best softball at the perfect time.

“You want to start peaking around the postseason,” Wood said. “There were a couple games where we started out slow, especially in our region. Right now, we are peaking at the right time. We came around at the right time during our season to help us stay on course and to carry the momentum into the postseason.”

One strong suit for the Lady Eagles during their region title run was their pitching.

The pair of Dezaria Johnson and Eva Davis caused many problems for region opponents during the regular season. With Super Regionals and Columbus on the horizon, Wood plans to lean on her two pitchers.

“They both have done an outstanding job for us on the mound and I think that gives us an advantage. Some teams only get to rely on one [pitcher], but we are fortunate enough to have two strong pitchers that have done an outstanding job for us this year,” Wood said. “That gives us the depth, especially when you are playing multiple games in a day or possibly even back to back [games].”

When discussing her lineup and how it is constructed, Wood spoke to the versatility and depth.

From the No. 1 hitter all the way to the bench bats, Wood feels they have what it takes to get it done at the plate.

“What makes this team different is that every member has contributed at some point during the season,” Wood said. “Different players at different times have really stepped up for us and made big time plays. Usually I could really pick a couple [names], but this year it has been a real team effort. The middle of the order is hitting, the back of the order is hitting. Defensive plays are being made at every position.”

One perk that Eastside got from finishing as the top seed in the region was the chance to host Super Regionals.

Even with the first game being played during school hours, Wood is excited for the chance for students to come out and support the Lady Eagles on their own field.

“It is during the school day which is good and bad. They are in class so not everyone will be able to come out but we have talked to our administration about working on having some students come out,” Wood said.

Eastside’s Super Regionals will take place Oct. 16-17 at home.

The Lady Eagles will begin Super Regionals against the Lithia Springs Lady Lions Monday, Oct. 16 at Noon. Depending on the outcome, they will play the winner or loser of the matchup between the Chattahoochee Lady Cougars and the Calhoun Lady Jackets.

Knowing that the stakes are high, Wood is expecting the very best from the teams they will see at Super Regionals on Monday.

“Teams play the best when Columbus is on the line. We just can’t take any pitches off and remain focused and come out with energy and be able to maintain that for the next couple days,” Wood said. “When teams are playing for Columbus and they are very competitive, anything can happen. We just have to make sure we stay in line with everything we are trying to accomplish this season.”