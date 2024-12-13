Kalissa Hunter, Jadyn Moon sign to cheer at Brenau University

Several students gathered in the Eastside auditorium Wednesday morning for the signings of Kalissa Hunter and Jadyn Moon, who are set to become cheerleaders at Brenau University.

The two cheerleaders, who have been friends since middle school, put pen to paper alongside each other and their respective families.

Although Moon is eager to see what awaits her at the next level with Brenau, she spoke what she felt on the day she signed.

“Very emotional [day],” Moon said. “I am ready to leave Eastside but it is bittersweet.”

The same sentiment was felt by Hunter, who went through many emotions during her speech.

“[It was] very emotional with me crying and everything, it was very sentimental,” Hunter said. “Cheer has been a big thing in my life and going on to the next level — I am honored.”

Moon and Hunter have known each other since their days at Cousins Middle School, and the pair expressed how special it is that they get to go continue cheerleading together at the next level.

“I feel like I’ve grown up with her, so it’s like my sister,” Hunter said. “I am moving on with her, it’s nice.”

For both seniors, the environment and the family-like feel of the campus and program is what led them to sign with Brenau.

Along with cheerleading, Moon plans on majoring in biology or chemistry while Hunter is planning on majoring in nursing.

Looking back on their time spent at Eastside, Moon recalled her favorite moment as the team’s trip to the state playoffs.

“Going to state with my team, that was amazing,” Moon said

Hunter’s favorite moment with the team was in regard to the team’s preparation ahead of meets.

“All the pep talks on the cheering mat with my team,” Hunter said. “Those things carried me through everything.”