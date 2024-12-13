2024-24 All-Cov News Football

The All-Cov News football team recognized county-area players that had exceptional seasons on the gridiron.

Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, 51 individuals are recognized for their efforts during the 2024-25 season.

Most Valuable Player — Jayden Barr, Eastside

Barr was the main man on an Eastside team that made a far run into the Class AAAA playoffs in 2024. Barr, who split carries evenly in a crowded backfield, managed to rush for 941 yards and 23 touchdowns — more than any other county-area player. Barr also started as a defensive back, where he accounted for 52 tackles and two interceptions. On special teams, Barr had two kickoff return touchdowns. Following the season, Barr was named as the Region 8-AAAA Co-Player of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year — Zion Johnson, Newton

Johnson was the driving force in Newton’s offense in 2024. The Cincinnati-signee eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark as he helped the Rams advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. Johnson rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of Newton’s 12 games. Following the season, Johnson was named as the Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year. Johnson ended his Newton career with over 5,000 rushing yards.

Defensive Player of the Year — Zach Harden Jr., Newton

There were not many players on the defensive side of the ball that had a year like Harden’s. The Minnesota-signee got off to a hot start, getting four pick-sixes through Newton’s first four games. Harden’s contributions extended to the offensive side of the ball later in the season with a game-winning touchdown over McEachern in the playoffs. At the end of the season, Harden was named as the Region 4-AAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Breakout Player of the Year — Kevin Hartsfield, Newton

In just his first season of varsity football, Hartsfield made an impact in Class AAAAAA football as a freshman. Despite Zion Johnson being the feature back, Hartsfield ran for 714 yards on 48 carries (14.9 yards/carry) and scored eight rushing touchdowns. By season’s end, Hartsfield was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAA.

Co-Coaches of the Year — Jay Cawthon(Eastside), Rob Patton(Social Circle)

Rob Patton — Patton and the Social Circle Redskins took home the program’s first region title since the 2005 season in 2024. The Redskins began the year 2-2, but went on a 5-1 run in region play, ultimately taking home the region championship in a win over Towers. At the end of the season, Patton was named as the Region 4A-Division I Coach of the Year. Jay Cawthon — In 2024, Cawthon led the Eagles to their highest win total since the 2018 season as Eastside finished the year 11-2. The Eagles began the year with a seven-game win streak and eventually went 5-1 in region play, resulting in a second place finish in Region 8-AAAA. Cawthon and the Eagles advanced to the Elite Eight in the Class AAAA playoffs.

First Team

QB — Deron Benson, Newton

RB — Zion Johnson, Newton

RB — Jayden Barr, Eastside

RB — Kevin Hartsfield, Newton

WR — Andrew Leslie, Newton

WR — Malik Brightwell, Newton

WR — Jude Nelson, Social Circle

OL — Carlton Belgrave, Eastside

OL — Censere Wright, Newton

OL — Parker Gassmann, Alcovy

OL — Tagen Brown, Eastside

OL — Gavin Gorham, Eastside

DL — Wayne Patterson, Newton

DL — Ryshawn Perry, Newton

DL — Xavier Smith, Eastside

DL — Tim Griffin, Alcovy

LB — Christian Gass, Eastside

LB — Bailey Benson, Eastside

LB — Joseph Hasan, Newton

DB — Zach Harden Jr., Newton

DB — Bernard Lackey, Newton

DB — Marion Eubanks Jr., Eastside

DB — Chris Brown, Newton

RETURNER — Jayden Barr, Eastside

K — Preston Guy, Social Circle

P — Destin Cohran, Alcovy

Second Team

QB — Payton Shaw, Eastside

RB — Myles Mims, Eastside

RB — Jaylen Victor, Social Circle

RB — Nick Slidell, Alcovy

WR — Michael Kenon, Eastside

WR — Elliot Hamilton, Social Circle

WR — Ashton Hawkins, Alcovy

OL — Corde Marks, Social Circle

OL — Cory Moore, Social Circle

OL — Nick Morrell, Social Circle

OL — Evan Martinez, Eastside

OL — Cameron Kelley, Newton

DL — Christian Ingram, Newton

DL — Myles Dixon, Newton

DL — Decorey Crumbley, Eastisde

DL — Ean Mulkey, Social Circle

LB — George Bell, Newton

LB — Cameron Foley, Newton

LB — Levi Kendall, Social Circle

DB — Omarion Wallace, Newton

DB — Sawyer Parr, Social Circle

DB — Elijah Davis, Eastside

DB — Reshod Curtis, Newton

RETURNER — Kaeden Booker, Alcovy

K — Jonathan Gomez, Eastside

P — Tyler Hoff, Eastside

Honorable Mentions

— Cardarius Dowell, Zavier Smith.— Jameel McMichael, Tyler Solomon, Chase Jordan, Kalen Stapp, Quadrelle Avery.— Chase Little-John, D’Mario Morgan.— Luke Cross, Jameccus Hardge, Bristol Evans, Deven Usand