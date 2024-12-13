2024-24 All-Cov News Football

The All-Cov News football team recognized county-area players that had exceptional seasons on the gridiron.
Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, 51 individuals are recognized for their efforts during the 2024-25 season.
Most Valuable Player — Jayden Barr, Eastside
Barr was the main man on an Eastside team that made a far run into the Class AAAA playoffs in 2024. Barr, who split carries evenly in a crowded backfield, managed to rush for 941 yards and 23 touchdowns — more than any other county-area player. Barr also started as a defensive back, where he accounted for 52 tackles and two interceptions. On special teams, Barr had two kickoff return touchdowns. Following the season, Barr was named as the Region 8-AAAA Co-Player of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year — Zion Johnson, Newton
Johnson was the driving force in Newton’s offense in 2024. The Cincinnati-signee eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark as he helped the Rams advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. Johnson rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of Newton’s 12 games. Following the season, Johnson was named as the Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year. Johnson ended his Newton career with over 5,000 rushing yards.
Defensive Player of the Year — Zach Harden Jr., Newton
There were not many players on the defensive side of the ball that had a year like Harden’s. The Minnesota-signee got off to a hot start, getting four pick-sixes through Newton’s first four games. Harden’s contributions extended to the offensive side of the ball later in the season with a game-winning touchdown over McEachern in the playoffs. At the end of the season, Harden was named as the Region 4-AAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Breakout Player of the Year — Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
In just his first season of varsity football, Hartsfield made an impact in Class AAAAAA football as a freshman. Despite Zion Johnson being the feature back, Hartsfield ran for 714 yards on 48 carries (14.9 yards/carry) and scored eight rushing touchdowns. By season’s end, Hartsfield was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAA.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Jay Cawthon(Eastside), Rob Patton(Social Circle)
Rob Patton — Patton and the Social Circle Redskins took home the program’s first region title since the 2005 season in 2024. The Redskins began the year 2-2, but went on a 5-1 run in region play, ultimately taking home the region championship in a win over Towers. At the end of the season, Patton was named as the Region 4A-Division I Coach of the Year. Jay Cawthon — In 2024, Cawthon led the Eagles to their highest win total since the 2018 season as Eastside finished the year 11-2. The Eagles began the year with a seven-game win streak and eventually went 5-1 in region play, resulting in a second place finish in Region 8-AAAA. Cawthon and the Eagles advanced to the Elite Eight in the Class AAAA playoffs.
First Team
QB — Deron Benson, Newton
RB — Zion Johnson, Newton
RB — Jayden Barr, Eastside
RB — Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
WR — Andrew Leslie, Newton
WR — Malik Brightwell, Newton
WR — Jude Nelson, Social Circle
OL — Carlton Belgrave, Eastside
OL — Censere Wright, Newton
OL — Parker Gassmann, Alcovy
OL — Tagen Brown, Eastside
OL — Gavin Gorham, Eastside
DL — Wayne Patterson, Newton
DL — Ryshawn Perry, Newton
DL — Xavier Smith, Eastside
DL — Tim Griffin, Alcovy
LB — Christian Gass, Eastside
LB — Bailey Benson, Eastside
LB — Joseph Hasan, Newton
DB — Zach Harden Jr., Newton
DB — Bernard Lackey, Newton
DB — Marion Eubanks Jr., Eastside
DB — Chris Brown, Newton
RETURNER — Jayden Barr, Eastside
K — Preston Guy, Social Circle
P — Destin Cohran, Alcovy
Second Team
QB — Payton Shaw, Eastside
RB — Myles Mims, Eastside
RB — Jaylen Victor, Social Circle
RB — Nick Slidell, Alcovy
WR — Michael Kenon, Eastside
WR — Elliot Hamilton, Social Circle
WR — Ashton Hawkins, Alcovy
OL — Corde Marks, Social Circle
OL — Cory Moore, Social Circle
OL — Nick Morrell, Social Circle
OL — Evan Martinez, Eastside
OL — Cameron Kelley, Newton
DL — Christian Ingram, Newton
DL — Myles Dixon, Newton
DL — Decorey Crumbley, Eastisde
DL — Ean Mulkey, Social Circle
LB — George Bell, Newton
LB — Cameron Foley, Newton
LB — Levi Kendall, Social Circle
DB — Omarion Wallace, Newton
DB — Sawyer Parr, Social Circle
DB — Elijah Davis, Eastside
DB — Reshod Curtis, Newton
RETURNER — Kaeden Booker, Alcovy
K — Jonathan Gomez, Eastside
P — Tyler Hoff, Eastside
Honorable Mentions
Alcovy — Cardarius Dowell, Zavier Smith. Eastside — Jameel McMichael, Tyler Solomon, Chase Jordan, Kalen Stapp, Quadrelle Avery. Newton — Chase Little-John, D’Mario Morgan. Social Circle — Luke Cross, Jameccus Hardge, Bristol Evans, Deven Usand