Newton Education Foundation Receives $25,000 Gift from Newton High School alumni

Newton Education Foundation (NEF) has announced that Debra McGiboney Griffith, Newton High School Class of 1973, recently made a $25,000 gift to create an Opportunity Fund at the foundation.

Griffith responded to the NEF Alumni Survey earlier this year and indicated she wanted to learn more about the work of the foundation. While she currently resides in Jacksonville, Florida, She has been an active board member of Newton Trails, Inc, serving as treasurer for the past eight years.

While she was in Covington last month for the opening of the Alcovy River Bridge, she made plans to meet NEF Executive Director Gail Rothman. The meeting wrapped up with Debra committing $25,000 so that students from lower-income families could take advantage of enrichment opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

Griffith shared her motivation in making the gift.

“After learning about NEF, I felt moved to reach out to see how I could help children whose families were struggling financially," Griffith said. “I feel very strongly that children being able to discover their passions, develop new skills, and boost their self-esteem will help them create a stronger foundation for their futures while also improving our society at large. Newton County could have a future famous surgeon, President of the United States, Olympic athlete, or concert musician in our midst that might otherwise go undiscovered if they never get the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities.”

NEF executive director Gail Rothman explained the significance of this gift.

“We are just getting started on our Newton County Alumni Outreach and are so grateful that Debra, an Alumna of Newton High School, was moved to make such a generous gift, which will help so many students participate in new and enriching activities,” Rothman said. "We hope other alumni will be inspired to donate so that together, we can ensure that every student has opportunities to grow and thrive.”

The Foundation will expand its Alumni efforts in 2025 and will launch a platform that will help Newton County Alumni of all ages to connect with each other, with the Foundation and with current students. You can learn more and complete a survey at www.newtoneducationfoundation.org/alumni.



