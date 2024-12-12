Government officially delivers federal funding of up to $75 million to Absolics

COVINGTON, Ga. – A federal grant that will allow the funding of a 120,000 square-foot semiconductor production facility in Covington has been officially delivered.

It was announced last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) that the Biden-Harris administration that SK Absolics had officially received a delivery of up to $75 million in federal funding through the bipartisan CHIPS act. Both Absolics and the federal government agreed to a preliminary memorandum of terms back in May.

The CHIPS act – which was signed in 2022 by Congress – was established as a way to enhance the production of semiconductors in the U.S., which has seen a decline. Absolics is set to create glass substrates that are used in everyday technology items such as smartphones, computers, televisions and more.

The facility is expected to create 1,200 manufacturing and construction jobs.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff – who was one of many present during Absolics’ celebratory ceremony in May – said that the funding going toward this project is monumental for the state’s economic outlook.

“This is a great day for Georgia's economic development,” Ossoff said via a news release. “When we set out to pass the bipartisan Chips Act through Congress, it was with this exact goal in mind. This historic Federal investment will create Georgia jobs, support U.S. national security and bring more advanced manufacturing to our state.”

Another vocal supporter of this project is fellow U.S. Sen. from Georgia, Raphael Warnock. In speaking with The Covington News in an exclusive interview in May, Warnock put over how significant this funding means for Georgia and Newton County residents.

“This is an example of Georgia leading the nation in investing in America manufacturing, specifically in the semiconductor sector,” Warnock said.

A project overview states that the first deliveries to customers will take place in 2025, while production capacity is expected to kick in starting in 2027.



