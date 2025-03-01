Newton County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new business

The Newton County Chamber of Commerce celebrated two ribbon cuttings in Newton County last week, welcoming the businesses into the chamber and the community.

One ribbon cutting took place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 for Exit Self Property Advisors’ second location, which is in Covington. The real estate agency’s main office is in McDonough, and the chamber was present to welcome the group’s expansion into Newton County.

The second ribbon was cut the morning of Thursday, Feb. 27 at Stewart Concrete Finishing, another group that joined the chamber.

Two more ribbon cuttings are scheduled for March 6: Beyond Horizons Adult Health Center and Piedmont Orthopedics/Ortho-Atlanta.