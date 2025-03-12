Local senior living community Benton House receives multiple National Customer Satisfaction Awards

COVINGTON, Ga. — Benton House Senior Living announced Feb. 25 that it has received multiple Customer Experience Awards from Pinnacle Quality Insight. This recognizes Benton House as having outstanding performance in personal care, communication, activities, move-in process, individual needs, and it solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.

Sharon White, executive director of Benton House Senior Living, said that receiving the honor is validation of their mission.

“We’re so proud to receive these awards,” White said. “It is especially meaningful because it is based on responses from our residents and families. When you combine this award with our Great Place to Work status it tells us we have a very special community.”

“We’re excited to congratulate Benton House for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, Home Care Pulse (HCP)’s CEO. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Benton House is putting in to provide high quality care—their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential and new clients and caregivers.”

Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that Benton House has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores the business’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.

Throughout 2024, Benton House engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Benton House used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.

Benton House is a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care. To find out more about them, please call 770-788-6660 or visit www.bentonhouse.com.