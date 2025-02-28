Piedmont Newton visits Covington Rotary Club

Piedmont Newton recently shared exciting advancements at the Rotary Club of Covington.

The group highlighted ICU renovations, the addition of a state-of-the-art 3T MRI machine capable of prostate screenings and other achievements that have strengthened the hospital’s commitment to the community in the past year.

The Piedmont representatives also introduced 10 new physicians across primary care, neurology, endocrinology and other specialties.

Piedmont Newton shared in a corresponding Facebook post that they are dedicated to expanding access to close-by, high-quality care for residents of Newton County.