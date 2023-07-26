Dezaria “Z” Johnson bringing energy into senior year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Registering 120 strikeouts a season ago, it’s no wonder why Dezaria Johnson owns the nickname, “Z.” Johnson has the innate ability to put opposing players’ at-bats to rest.

Not only does she assist the Lady Eagles in the pitcher’s circle, but with her bat as well.

In fact, Johnson credits her power hitting to the momentum that carries over from registering solid pitching performances.

“That energy after I strike a batter out, I take it to my at-bat. Even if I hit a home run after I just struck three batters out, it’s still my adrenaline from pitching,” Johnson said. “Pitching sets the standard and then hitting a home run just continues my energy.”

Johnson has always been around the game of softball. Her mom Brandy and aunt Laquoya Lackey — who is an Eastside softball alumna — both played the sport when Johnson was a kid.

At 6 years old, Johnson became drawn to playing softball herself through the Newton County Recreation Department. She was a member of the Lady Dogs and Lady Canes.

Since starting, it’s been all about softball for Johnson.

“I’ve always been a grit player when it came to softball,” Johnson said. “No breaks, no time off. I’ve just been foot on the gas.”

Though her family’s involvement caused her to try the sport out, Johnson found her own love for playing.

“The passion for the sport I had. I just feel like I had to continue it on. Keep it in the family. Even with my nieces, I push them,” Johnson said. “Just being around it so long, I’ve always had a passion for the sport.”

Johnson’s career progressed to the middle school ranks when she began playing for the Indian Creek Lady Panthers. While there, Johnson helped lead the program to a championship season during her eighth grade season.

Around that time, Johnson began playing for 12U, 14U and 16U teams. During that stretch, Johnson was just playing for the love of the game. She had no inclination as to how far her career could take her.

While playing in one game for 16U shed more light on her possibilities.

“I was pitching this one game with 16U and I had SEC, ACC and tons of coaches watching me play. That was really an eye opener,” Johnson said. “‘Hey, this is getting real. I’m actually bringing coaches like this,’ especially with coaches I’ve dreamed of playing for.”

Johnson took another step closer to solidifying her post-high school career with her Oct. 2, 2022 commitment to the University of North Carolina. When describing her final decision, Johnson said the program just “felt like home.”



