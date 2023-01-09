Eastside boys basketball bringing ‘benergy’ in the 2022-23 season

By DJ MOORE

COVINGTON, Ga. — Many may be wondering what has the Eastside Eagles performing at a record pace in the 2022-2023 basketball season. And the answer is simple from Eagles head coach Dorrian Randolph — Benergy.

Coach Randolph has implemented the term for his team this year. Some of the players described it as the bench providing energy to their fellow teammates who are on the court.

”’Benergy’ is basically energy coming off of the bench,” said sophomore point guard Jayvon Johnson. “All we have to do when we get a bucket or get a stop is cheer defense to get up and encourage our team.”

So far this season,that has worked.

The Eagles are 13-2 overall with a 4-1 record in Region 8-AAAAA play, which places them atop the region standings. This is the best start to a season since Eastside began the 2019-2020 season at 11-1.

Eastside’s record a year ago 15 games into the season was quite different. It was 8-7 overall and a 3-2 region record.

‘Benergy’ has the Eagles speeding toward goals, winning the region and making the playoffs, which were the two main goals they set for themselvesbefore the season tipoff.

“We believe we are a good team because we never let the record get to our head,” said senior forward/center Saabir Berrian.

There have been some close contests along the way. Just last Friday night, the Eagles lost a nail biter 58-56 to Flowery Branch. But their “benergy” has also caused them to win some games that came down to the wire.

Eastside edged Ola 47-45 at home on Nov. 26. On Dec. 16, Eastside went on the road and won 52-51 over Clarke Central.

Eastside took its ‘benergy’ across state lines and enjoyed two back-to-back wins over Ohio-based teams in a Florida tournament from Dec. 28-29.

No game was bigger than Eastside’s win over Heritage on Dec. 13. Kassen Saunders drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Eagles 63-61 at home.

The Eagles’ new basketball court was swarmed with people celebrating off the bench and in the stands.

Having support echoing from the bench has been huge all year.

“We have always been together and we know we are going to have each other’s backs,” said Johnson. “That is what keeps us going and keeps us motivated to play.”

The Eagles are averaging 56.5 points per game in the early season but they are allowing 46.5 points per game in the early season. As a team, they are averaging 62.3% from the free throw line.

A byproduct of ‘benergy’ has been team chemistry.

Junior point guard Ashton Washington pointed to that as another reason why the Eagles are successful.

“I know a lot of times, teams try to play isoball and everybody tries to play for themselves,” said Washington. “This year, we are trying to play to win. We all do our job and do what is necessary to get the win.”

Region 8-AAAAA play is now heating up for the Eagles. Eastside hit the road to face Winder-Barrow on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Loganville comes to the Eagles’ Nest on Jan. 17 followed by an away matchup versus Heritage that is tied for second place with Winder-Barrow, on Jan. 20.

Although the Eagles’ season is starting the way they want up to this point, the players know there are a lot of games left.

“At this point we can’t relax, we gotta keep pushing and keep going hard, ‘’said Washington. “We can’t let that record stop us doing what we are doing.”

Berrian also added that the team is disregarding their record but, instead, focused on the challenges that lie ahead.

“That record doesn’t really mean anything, it’s basically rat poison,” Berrian said. “It has put a target on our back and it makes us understand the position we are in.”



