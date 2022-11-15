HOOPS PREVIEW: Eastside boys basketball match up with tough opponents on 2022-23 schedule

By DJ MOORE

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Eastside Eagles boys’ basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-2023 season after finishing the 2021-2022 season with a 13-12 record overall and an 8-6 record in region play. The Eagles are under the leadership of head coach Dorrian Randolph.

The Eagles will be once again competing in Region 8-AAAAA this year, where they will see familiar foes like Clarke Central and Loganville. But also new foes in Jefferson and Flowery Branch, who made deep runs in the state playoffs last year, join the region.

“I need everybody on the team to come together and play as a team, ‘’ said senior point guard Brentarious Reed. “I feel like if we play as a team, we can reach our goal that the coach set for us this year.”

“Chemistry” and “playing” is something that senior Kassen Saunders is what he thinks his team should also focus on this year.

Randolph is looking to Reed to help lead his team when he isn’t there.

“Brentarious is the type of player to let his game speak for itself,” said Randolph. “He also has to actually speak to his teammates to get them in the right place.”

Randolph is looking to the returning players to be main contributors for the Eagles this year, which is led by seniors.

“We expect Brentarious for sure, but we expect Kassen to have a big year because he can really shoot the ball, ‘’ said Randolph. “Also, we have Jacob Gray returning because he’s our tweener. He can shoot the ball and he’s the biggest person on our team and we might need him on the inside.”

The Eagles will be mainly focusing on becoming a scrappy team as they fight for the 50/50 balls and rebounds. They only allowed 47.6 points per game on the defensive end last year, so rebounding allows them to get out in transition and get easy buckets.

“Everybody needs to rebound, we aren’t a big team because our tallest player is 6-foot-3,” said Reed.

Randolph and the Eagles opened the season at home and faced the Eagles Landing Christian Academy Chargers on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.



