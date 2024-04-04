Michelle Elizabeth Connors, of Canton, GA, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Michelle was born in Toledo, Ohio to John and Margaret Edberg on March 22, 1958. She grew into an amazing woman. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her, but her most prized accomplishment was being a mother. She was a fierce mama bear and would always defend and protect her children. She loved being a mother and watching her children grow and learn, almost as much as being a Mimi to her grandchildren. She loved them dearly.

Michelle was a devout Catholic and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known to be kind and generous to those around her. She was always willing to lend a hand or help in any way. Michelle had a wonderful sense of humor and found joy in life, even during difficult times. As a Three-Time World Champion Ovarian Cancer Survivor, she was always grateful to God who was so good to her and she tried to always be positive. Michelle was a late-night storyteller, sharing her message of positivity to Facebook friends. She very much appreciated all the love, prayers and support she received throughout the years.

Michelle was an avid quilter and fabric hoarder. She spent many long weekends piecing together fabric and sewing with the Cumberland Quilters, creating gifts and quilts to be cherished for years to come.

Michelle is now reunited with her husband of 45 years, Daniel Connors…Mimi and Bumpa are together again.

Michelle was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, and her father, John Edberg.

Michelle is survived by her mother, Maggie Edberg; daughters, Emily (Brian) Green, Melissa Connors, and Elizabeth (Clint) Petty; her sons, Kevin Connors, Bryan Connors, and Andrew (Madison) Connors; sisters, Sally (Tim) Howlett, and Susan (Tom) Stringfellow; brothers, Dave Edberg, and Gary (Linda) Edberg; and grandchildren, Natalie Melton, Connor Petty, Benjamin Green, Olivia Green, Nora Petty, Remi Connors, and Bryson Connors. She leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

To celebrate the life of Michelle Connors, there will be a Memorial Service and Mass at 3pm on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Transfiguration Catholic Church, located at 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30066. The family will receive guests starting at 2pm.

The family asks everyone to wear Michelle’s favorite color, teal, to her service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Michelle and Dan will soon be interred together forever at The Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia.