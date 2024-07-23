NEWTON: Prediction Time

A few weeks ago, our sports editor Garrett Pitts wrote a column giving his predictions for the 2024 football season. I read that and thought, ‘I want to do one, too!’





So here we go. Here are my predictions for the 2024 football season





Atlanta Falcons





As both the biggest Falcons fan (and critic), I have to be realistic in what the expectations should look like for this upcoming season.





This team looks far better on paper than teams in years past. Kirk Cousins coming in at quarterback should provide a level of stability at that position that we’ve not had since Matt Ryan. And yes Falcons fans, Cousins is the starter.





There’s plenty of talent that the team has added via the draft and free agency that will help the team address some of the weaknesses in the 2023 season. This, I think, will put us past the dreaded 7-10 hump.





This year’s schedule has a lot of intrigue to it, starting with Week 1. The Arthur Smith revenge game kicks off the season as the Falcons take on the Steelers at home (for those who don’t know former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is now the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers). I don’t know if we win that game or not, but I do know that Cordarelle Patterson and Scotty Miller – both former Falcons – are going to have great showings, just cause.





Week’s 2 and 3 see the Falcons taking on the Eagles and Chiefs. I don’t see this team beating those two juggernauts. I hope I’m wrong.





The rest of the schedule seems manageable. You have your normal division opponents in the Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints. Honestly, I think the Falcons are a better team than all three of those teams. I see the Falcons winning four or five of those division games.





Games against the Raiders, Commanders and Giants look like reasonable wins, too.





Overall the National Football League is the land of unpredictability (which is painfully ironic in a prediction column). Wins and losses aren’t expected, but earned.





Therefore, I will go modest with my prediction and actually flip the dreaded 7-10 to 10-7, as I see the Falcons winning 10 games this season with the new-look team.





Prediction: 10-7

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Sorry Bulldog fans, but I have to provide some analysis for my favorite college football team.





This season has the potential to be a building year for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets. I fully expect this team to be better than last year as far as staying competitive in games.





Wins over VMI, Syracuse and Georgia State seem all but certain. Tech has also beaten North Carolina the past several years, too, and I would expect no different now that former Tech head coach Geoff Collins is heading up the UNC defense.





Games against Florida State, Notre Dame and Georgia, however, don’t look as promising. Tech also tends to have one game each year against a subpar opponent where you ask, ‘What the heck are we doing?’





Looking at the schedule as well as the potential this team brings, I expect this team to build on the foundation they created last year.





Prediction: 8-4





Georgia Bulldogs





Now for the part that I despise saying. The Georgia Bulldogs are REALLY good.





That comes as no shocker, right?





Now for the part that may upset some people. I don’t think Georgia beats Alabama.





Even with the departure of one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game in Nick Saban, I still think that Alabama will triumph over the Bulldogs.





Another opponent I could see beating the Dawgs this year are the Texas Longhorns. Moving into the SEC, Texas is out to prove that they’re legitimate. While I’ve always labeled Texas as pretenders and not contenders, I think they have shed the hype label.





I don’t think Georgia escapes this season undefeated, but I also don’t think they lose more than two games either.





Prediction: 11-1





Other Predictions





Here’s some other predictions I’ve got this year from some teams I follow





Colorado Buffaloes: Yes, I’m a Deion Sanders fan. I will continue to support this team, even through some questionable antics. I think this season is better for Colorado, but nothing too major. I do think they will reach bowl eligibility. Prediction: 7-5





Monticello Hurricanes: This is for my high-school alma mater, the Monticello Hurricanes. Sorry Newton County sports fans, but I’m not as in tune with Newton County football as I want to be. Though I will look to change that with this upcoming football season.





For the Hurricanes, this team is on the cusp of something special. The Canes started the first seven games 5-2, leading optimism for a winning season. Unfortunately, the Canes ended the season with four straight losses.





However, I think this is the year that the Canes break through and bring home their first winning season in over 20 years. Give me the Canes at 6-4. Prediction: 6-4





Georgia College: My college alma mater is the one prediction in this column I have 100 percent confidence in. For yet another year, I predict we’ll go undefeated. Prediction: Undefeated (never won; never lost)





Evan Newton is the news editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.