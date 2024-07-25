Dwight Edward Thorne, fondly known as Shorty, was born in Kingman, Kansas on January 3, 1937. Shorty served in the U.S. Army, worked as a mechanic, and retired from Automotive Controls Corporation in the early 2000’s. He was married to Maxine Lorraine Allison of Howard, Kansas until her death in 2017. Shorty and Maxine had five sons: John, Jeff, Jim, Jerome (Tony), and Jay. After living in Independence, Kansas for most of his life, Shorty, with his wife Maxine, moved to Covington, Georgia in 2011. Recently, Shorty was introduced to Carolyn McCoy and was married on June 10, 2023. Although Shorty Thorne was a man of few words, his indefatigable work ethic was an oracle proclaiming his love for his five sons, their wives, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He blessed the neediest among us with the generous work of his hands. He knew how to work to make a living, and he knew how to live to make a life. Happy Trails, Shorty! Cowboy Up! A visitation with the Thorne Family will be held on Friday, July 26, at 1:00PM at East Side Baptist Church, 4010 GA-138 Stockbridge, Georgia, 30281, followed by a service for Shorty Thorne at 2:00PM. A post-service Friends and Family Celebration will be held at 4:00 at 1288 Covered Bridge Road, Covington, Georgia 30016.