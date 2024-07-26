Judith C. McCreless, known affectionately to friends and family as Judy, left a legacy of love and kindness upon her passing on July 20, 2024, at the age of 80. Born on December 6, 1943, in Woodland, Alabama, she is leaving behind a world significantly brighter for her presence. Judy’s life was a tapestry of deep family bonds and enduring friendships. She was the heart of her family, a cornerstone of support and love. Predeceased by her parents, Jewell and Jasper Calhoun, and siblings DiAnne Sinnock, Deloris Langley, Travis, Glenn, Holly (Dub), and Gayron Calhoun, she carried forward the family’s warm spirit. Judy’s zest for life is carried on by her devoted husband of 60 years, Jerry McCreless, her loving children and their spouses, Selina and Stan Harrison, and Scott and April McCreless, and her cherished grandchildren, Campbell Harrison, Caroline and Will Parfitt, Jack McCreless and Fiancé, Gracie Padgett, Emma McCreless, Josh McCreless; as well as several adored nieces and nephews. Professionally, Judy dedicated many years of service to Woods Office Supply, where she was a friend and confidante to many. Leaving an indelible mark on all she encountered. Judy was a true matriarch, unwavering in her commitment to her family. She was a wonderful caregiver, known for her exceptional fried chicken and biscuits, and arrangements of cut flowers from her own garden. She indulged her love for music, cherished memories made on the lake, and warm evenings spent on the dock. Judy’s innate ability to never meet a stranger solidified her reputation as an extraordinary friend and neighbor. Judy’s passing is not only a loss but a celebration of a life truly well-lived.

A Funeral Service for Judy will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Jay Reber officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Monday, July 22, from 5:30 – 7:30 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Lakeside Church Building Fund, 5800 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, GA 30642.