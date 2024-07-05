Obituary: Jackson Andre Connell

Jackson Andre Connell of Walton County passed away early on June 28, 2024, at 91, at home peacefully.

Jackson was born August 1, 1932, to Joseph Martin Connell and Ethel Boyd in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Grady High School.

After high school, Jackson joined the army and served our country until 1961. Jackson’s career included being in management at AT&T for over 34 years.

In 1953, Jackson met Barbara. His brother Bobby and her best friend, Patsy, introduced them. Jackson and Barbara were married for 70 years and had four sons: Keith, Steve, David, and Thomas.

Jackson and Barbara began their spiritual journey at High Point Baptist Church in Covington. Upon moving to Walton County, they continued their love of God at Summit Baptist Church. Jackson will always be remembered as one of the founding members of Summit Baptist, including his time helping to build the church chapel.

Jackson was a strong leader for his family. He always put his family first, giving the best advice when the TV was turned off and you had his full attention. He loved a great cup of coffee and sports.

Jackson is preceded by his parents, eight siblings, his wife Barbara, and his sons Steve and David. He is survived by his children, Keith and Thomas, and his grandchildren, Megan, Jessica, Steven, William, Phillip, Michael, Sarah, Daniel, Hannah, Benjamin, Matthew, and Ezra.

Jackson’s legacy includes 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.

Viewing and services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home.

Viewing 10:00 am, Services 11:00 am with internment to follow.

Eternal Hills Funeral Home

3594 Stone Mountain Highway

Snellville, GA 30039.

Flowers may be sent to Eternal Hills at 770-972-7442

Covington Flower Shop (Faydean) 770-786-7442