Newton County Schools to implement Free Meals Program district wide

NEWTON COUNTY – In a groundbreaking move aimed at promoting student well-being and academic success Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced that all schools within the district will now provide free meals to students.

This initiative is set to benefit thousands of children across the county by ensuring they have access to nutritious meals throughout their school day.

The decision comes as part of NCS’ choice to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2024-25 school year.

By offering free meals, regardless of a family's financial situation, NCS hopes to eliminate barriers that may prevent some children from receiving proper nutrition during school hours.

NCS director of school nutrition, Abdul Lindsay, expressed her enthusiasm for the new plan.

"Families not having to be concerned about providing quality meals to their children during the school week allows them to focus more on supporting their children in other ways to excel in Learning,” Lindsay said “We hope that we will continue to earn the daily patronage of all our stakeholders as it relates to our proud food and nutrition services regardless of their ability to pay.”

NCS chief operations officer Dr. Michael Barr also shared his gratitude for the new plan.

“The implementation of CEP in all of our schools aligns with the school district's organizational priority of removing barriers to student learning," Barr said “Implementing CEP ensures all students have access to nutritious meals, which is essential for their academic success.”

Many in the community have welcomed this news with open arms, with the NCS announcement receiving over 1,000 shares on Facebook. This includes educators who are looking forward to seeing the potential impact it will have on both individual families and the broader educational community.