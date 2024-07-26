City of Covington celebrates ‘Christmas in July’

It was a most wonderful time of July at the second annual Christmas in July Market on the Covington Square on July 20, 2024.

From sugarplum sweets to sugarplum fairies, the festive fun was not diminished by the rainy weather and cloudy skies.

“Thank you to all the vendors who set up in the torrential rain; to our city staff in the Street, parks and cemeteries, police, fire and community development teams who worked together during the event,” per the city of Covington’s Facebook page. “[Thanks to] our volunteers; our Covington Ga Police Explorers who once again rose to the occasion in helping wherever they were needed; to our community partners at The Arts Association in Newton County who gave us a sneak peek at dancers from their annual “The Nutcracker” ballet (that will be held December 13-15, 2024); and to everyone who believed in the magic of Christmas in July and took a chance coming out despite the weather forecast.

“It was fa la la la lots of fun!”