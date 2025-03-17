Oxford linemen among Gold Dome honorees

OXFORD, Ga. — Two Oxford linemen went to the state capitol on Tuesday as lawmakers honored the state’s linemen.

Senator John F. Kennedy presented a Resolution declaring March 11 as “Georgia Lineman Day.” Numerous linemen from around the state were invited to come to the Gold Dome, including Jody Reid and Matt Brown from Oxford.

“Georgia’s linemen are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that electrical power is restored to homes and communities during times of crisis, often under dangerous and challenging conditions,” the resolution states. “...the swift and efficient restoration of electrical services by Georgia’s linemen during and after Hurricane Helene was critical in enabling the recovery process…”

The city of Oxford posted on Facebook, shouting out Reid and Brown and shining a light on the resolution.

“[Reid and Brown] deserve to be honored not just yesterday, but every day,” the post said. “If you see them out in town, be sure to thank them for everything they do!”