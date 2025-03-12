Covington Police Department continues to recognize award recipients

COVINGTON, Ga. — In February, the Covington Police Department (CPD) honored the men and women who make up the CPD team at their annual awards ceremony.

Officer Stacy Cosby was presented with the Police Star award.

According to the CPD’s Facebook post, this award recipient is someone who demonstrated acts of heroism or bravery where there is “a significant possibility of serious physical injury or loss of life.”

Three of Cosby’s fellow officers, Juan Murrah, Pat Womack and Jonathan Sugg, were honored with Meritorious Service Awards. All four recipients earned this recognition when they responded to a house fire.

Cosby was the first officer on the scene. According to the CPD, she entered the burning home to help those inside without hesitation.

Murrah, Womack and Sugg then arrived to the scene as well, and they assisted Cosby with carrying a bed-ridden occupant out of the burning residence.

These four officers were all honored for the life-saving action they took that day.