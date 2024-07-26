Kenneth Wayne Wooster, 84, passed away at his Lakemont, GA home on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Wayne grew up in the Atlanta area as a rambunctious “preacher’s kid.” From his childhood to his final days, Wayne was lighthearted, always joking around, and used every opportunity to create mischief.

His Father, Karl Wooster’s ministry had a significant influence on his life as Wayne seriously considered seminary while attending Toccoa Falls College. At Toccoa, Wayne also met and married Jane Horn Wooster, the light of his life and wife of 58 years.

Though Wayne’s professional life would lead him on other paths, his background in the ministry and relationship with God would continue to shape his life in profound ways. One of Wayne’s favorite books was Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning. Wayne found his meaning through helping people around him. He was incredibly grateful for the sense of grace he experienced and wished to share this with others. As a therapist and counselor Wayne was always asking questions and seeking to understand people’s lives. In knowing him, you always knew he cared about you.

Spending time outdoors, building, and woodworking were his passions and hobbies. His latest pride and joy is Cozy Corner, a highly-rated guest cottage he built and managed with his family.

Wayne’s heart was that of an explorer. He was constantly on the move, juggling projects and ooking for new adventures. His curiosity took him all over the world, from Monaco to Mongolia. Sharing these experiences with his family were some of his most cherished memories.

Even after traveling all over the world, Wayne has always felt his calling to the forests and mountains of Georgia with his family and friends. He will always be with us in the hearts of so many lives he has changed with his warmth, love, and caring nature.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Karl Wooster and Marian Tallent Wooster, his older brother Rodney Wooster, and niece Kathy Wooster Parker. He is survived by his wife Jane

Horn Wooster, son Kevin Wooster, brother Keith (and Shirley) Wooster, sister Karen Wooster Miley, and nephews Matthew (and Marci) Wooster, Travis (and Ann) Wooster, Paul (and Allison) Miley, Jared (and Cammy) Miley, Jonathan Miley, and 12 grand nieces and nephews.

The Wooster family would like to thank the excellent doctors and staff of Northside Hospital Diagnostic Clinic Oncology, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Radiation Oncology, and Northeast Georgia Health System Hospice who have provided him with such amazing care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne’s honor can be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research (www.aicr.org or 1-800-843-8114) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (donors@stjude.org or 1-800-805-5856).

A memorial for Wayne’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 1-3pm at Beck Funeral Home at 898 Hwy 441, Clayton, GA 30525.