Covington Women's Health to open new location

Covington Women’s Health Specialists, an all female OB-GYN and midwifery care practice, is now opening an additional new location (5165 Cook Street NE in Covington) offering complete obstetrics and maternity services.

Conveniently located near the existing Cook Street gynecology office and our main office at the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, our new third location will offer comprehensive obstetric care, including ultrasounds and advanced 3D imaging in a private environment.

“It’s a privilege to expand our services with this new location,” said Dr. Cathy T. Larrimore, founder of Covington Women’s Health Specialists. “This facility allows us to enhance our offerings and continue delivering exceptional healthcare to the community.”

Covington Women’s Health Specialists provides a wide range of maternity and gynecology services focusing on promoting women’s reproductive health at every stage of life. Services include midwifery, cutting-edge surgical services, trans and nonbinary healthcare, multiple convenient locations, and on-site Quest diagnostics.

The location is now open for patient visits. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays- Thursdays and 8 a.m. to Noon. Fridays.

For more information or to request an appointment, visit CovingtonWomensHealth.com.

