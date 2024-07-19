Social Circle recognizes South Walton All-Stars

At the July 17 meeting, mayor and council regular meeting, the city of Social Circle recognized the 6U South Walton All-Stars. Below are some words that head coach Matt Durand shared about the team:

"These 12 boys were hand picked from only 3 teams out of South Walton recreation. Only having three weeks to prepare and practice before these tournaments started, they put in hard work in that time to become the team that brought so much success. Starting in a warm up tournament they placed 2nd. For most of these boys it was the first time ever playing tournament style baseball. Following the next weekend they went undefeated in the sub-state bringing home the 1st place gold and qualifying to the GA state tournament. Being a huge accomplishment that was they didn’t stop there! Only the top 6 teams in this region qualified for the state tournament. The boys show up to that state tournament on a mission and took home first place gold in the state championship. With an over all record 10-3. This is something special they will always cherish and for the city of social circle to be proud of this accomplishment these boys achieved!"