Board of Education sets millage rate, discusses back to school preparations

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education approved the millage rate of 15.75 and discussed back to school preparations during Tuesday’s meeting.

The previously proposed rate was to remain unchanged at 16 mills, which was the lowest that it had been in nearly 25 years.

In an effort to lower the millage rate from the proposed value, at an earlier meeting the board requested to see a millage rate of 15.75 and 15.5 calculated into the 2025 budget. With a tax digest of $5.30 billion at 16 mills the gross tax would amount to $90.84 million — a $6.09 million change from FY 2024. In comparison, at 15.75 mills the gross tax would be $89.42 million — a $4.67 million change and at 15.5 mills it would be $88 million — a $3.25 million change.

Chief financial officer Erica Robinson said that likely factors that will impact revenue now and in the incoming years include, but are not limited to, the reduction in state funding by $9.5 million due to the local share of five mills, slowing property digest and increase in employee health insurance premiums.

With the tax digest increasing this year by 7.6 percent – and consequently citizen taxes – District 1 representative Trey Bailey suggested that if there was an adoption of 15.75 mills or 15.5 mills, the revenue would still increase by 3.25 million and 4.6 million.

“That’s a lot of money that we could do a lot of good work with and still show a good faith effort to our citizens to try and lower their tax rate as best we can,” Bailey said.

When looking at homestead property with an average value of $300,000, at 16 mills total school taxes paid amount to $1,856 and for 15.75 mills it would be $1,827 — a $29 tax payer difference. For non homestead properties with an average value of $300,000, at 16 mills total school taxes paid would be $1,920 and for 15.75 mills it would be $1,890 — a $30 tax payer difference.

District 2 representative Eddie Johnson said that they do not know the impact of adopting a new millage rate and it could possibly hurt them. Thus, he recommended it stay at 16 mills.

After further concerns were discussed, the motion made by Johnson and seconded by District 4 representative Anderson Bailey to accept the millage rate at 16 mills failed with a 3-2 vote.

Vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker made a separate motion to accept the millage rate at 15.75. This motion was seconded by Trey and approved by the board in another 3-2 vote.

“We do not arrive at this process or at any decision lightly,” said superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III.

With the new school year quickly approaching on July 29, the board also discussed various NCS priorities for the upcoming year.

In a continuous effort to improve the school district, 250 new teachers have been hired along with an addition of 20 new bus routes and the newly introduced access to free breakfast and lunch for students at all NCS schools.

There have also been three changes to the code of conduct including but not limited to the use of vapes in school, which can grant anywhere from three to ten days of suspension.

“We are on a relentless pursuit to be the fastest improving school district in Georgia while working tirelessly on behalf of our children producing breakthrough results,” said Tracy Blackburn, chief of learning and leadership.