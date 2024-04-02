Mrs. Geneva H. Stubbs, age 97, a lifelong resident of Newton County passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024. She was born June 7, 1926 in Porterdale to Calvin and Ada Harper who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Stubbs grew up in Newton County and attended Heard Mixon School. She worked for the U.S Department Agriculture and has been a member of Lovejoy United Methodist Church since 1942. Mrs. Stubbs was an avid shopper and loved and cared for her grandchildren with all her heart. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Tom Stubbs; her grandson Kevin Darby; and 5 of her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Stubbs is survived by her daughters Beth Stubbs Edwards and Charlyne Stubbs Harrison (Sam) all of Covington; her grandchildren Denny Darby (Dana), Brad Harrison, Sam Harrison, Jr. (Kim), Lori Beth Robinson (Ben), Carol Caliendo (Nick), and Kim Whitten (Larry); her great grandchildren Tyler Darby, Phoenix Harrison, Lincoln Vasile, Sadie Harrison, Savannah Harrison, Lydia Robinson, Brody Robinson, Courtney Morgan, and Ashley Vasile; her brothers Delano Harper (Linda), and Larry Harper; her sister Scarlett Harper; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many close friends.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Stubbs will be held at 2 o’clock Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Lovejoy United Methodist Church with Pastor Gil Gainer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Lovejoy United Methodist Church, 12835 Hwy 36, Covington, GA 30014.