Wendell McNeal to cast electoral vote in December; meets President-elect Trump

Wendell McNeal and Georgia Republican chairman Josh McKoon, recently had the opportunity to travel to Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s home.

During the trip, McNeal had the chance to meet many distinguished people, one of whom that stood out was former Attorney General of Florida and current U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi.

McNeal said he “fondly recalls the warmth and generosity” shown during the visit, making it a “truly memorable and special moment.”

A local businessman with Covington ties, McNeal is one of Georgia’s 16 electors in the Electoral College. He plays a vital role in the process of formally electing Donald J. Trump President and JD Vance Vice President of the United States. On Dec. 17, 2024, McNeal will meet at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, where Governor Brian Kemp will sign the documents, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will affix the Great Seal of Georgia.

During the meeting, McNeal will cast his official votes, which are recorded on the Certificate of Vote and Certificate of Ascertainment and forwarded to U. S. Congress and the National Archives.

The Electoral College serves as the constitutional mechanism that finalizes and certifies the election results. The electoral votes will then be formally counted during a joint session of the United States Congress on Jan. 6, 2025.

McNeal said he feels privileged to be one of the 16 electors and describes the experience as a “chance of a lifetime.”