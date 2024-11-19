Newton Trails celebrates ribbon cutting of Alcovy River Bridge

A new bridge in Newton County has opened a trail of possibilities. On Saturday, Nov. 16, Newton Trails unveiled the official opening of the Alcovy River Bridge for all to enjoy.

The bridge that overlooks the Alcovy River is a crucial piece of the Cricket Frog Trail which spans 14.25 miles from Turner Lake Road to Ziegler Road. With the opening, trailgoers can enjoy the serene view of the river while crossing the trail.

Around 100 were in attendance during the Nov. 16 ribbon cutting ceremony including Newton Trails chair Duane Ford.

“There’s some people in this community who have been waiting for this moment for 30 years and we’re all excited about it,” Ford said.





The origin of the bridge can be traced all the way back to March 2016 when a lease agreement was finalized for 14.9 miles of abandoned railroad right-of-way. This was the setup for what would become the Cricket Frog Trail.

In August of 2021, a contract with the PATH foundation was agreed upon for the engineering and design for the renovation of the Alcovy River Bridge. Later that year, Allen Morris of stability engineering delivered the design to Newton Trails.

Two years later it was announced that the Newton County Board of Commissioners agreed to invest $400,000 of SPLOST money into the project. Speaking on behalf of the county was chairman Lanier Sims who signified the importance of what this bridge will offer to those using it.

“This bridge is more than just a structure, it’s a link that unites our community, provides access to nature and promotes healthier living,” Sims said. “This project is a testament for what we can achieve together.”

Funding for the project was put over the top when tech giant Meta announced it would donate $300,000 to the completion of the trail.

Head of community development Katie Comer, who originally presented the check last year, returned to deliver some words of her own.

“In 2018, we vowed to be strong community partners, supporting the long term vitality of the communities of where we live and where we work,” Comer said. “I can’t think of a better partnership then the Newton Trails and the work that we’re doing together to truly connect all communities around this.”

A bid from Excellere Construction in Dec. 2023 was accepted, beginning the construction process. Finally in October, construction was complete and finalized when the Newton County transportation department finished the last unpaved sections leading up to the bridge.

This completion is just the latest in the 30-year history of Newton Trails. The nonprofit created in the 90s by Ford, Dr. Bill Murdy and John Degoinia have produced miles of trails all throughout the county for the community to enjoy.

But Ford and the Newton Trails board are not done yet.

That work includes an extension of the Cricket Frog trail 0.6 miles out to Newborn. The group is also exploring ways to connect Oxford through the Cricket Frog trail via a bridge on I-20 on Highway. 81. There are plans to also connect the Eastside Trail to the Cricket Frog trail, according to Ford.

The nonprofit also seeks to get the trail system out to Porterdale, with Ford proclaiming that it will happen “someday.”

While Ford thanked the many in attendance – as well as the heaps of trail users over the years – he made an affirmative proclamation about the future of Newton Trails.

“The story is not ending,” Ford said. “It continues to grow.”