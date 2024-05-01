Covington Police Department share fraud and scam prevention tips

COVINGTON, Ga. – With fraudulent activity on the rise, the Covington Police Department (CPD) have issued an awareness flier outlining tips on fraud and scam prevention.

The following tips have been outlined by the CPD:



Guard personal information - Never share your Social Security number, credit card details, or bank account information over the phone unless you initiated the call and know the person or organization is legitimate.



Verify requests for money - Always confirm the identity of anyone asking for money, especially if it’s for an emergency situation involving a family member. Call the person directly on a known number to verify the situation.



Stay informed about scams - Keep up-to-date on the latest scams. Sign up for alerts from reliable sources such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at consumer.ftc.gov.



Consult with trusted individuals - Before making any large purchases or investments, talk to a trusted family member, friend, or financial advisor.



Monitor financial accounts regularly - Check your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorized transactions. Set up alerts with your bank to notify you of any suspicious activity.



Be cautious with emails and links - Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails. Scammers often use phishing emails to steal personal information.

The CPD offered another bit of advice in a Facebook post.



“If you suspect you are being scammed, you most likely are,” per a CPD facebook post “Please consult with your local law enforcement agency if you have questions, before giving your hard earned money away.”



If you are contacted by someone on the phone requesting personal information or demanding you send money, hang up immediately and contact the CPD at 770-786-7605 to report the potentially fraudulent activity.



Additional resources are available at:



www.covingtonpolice.com/tips-resources



www.clarkhoward.com



www.identitytheft.org



www.idtheftcenter.org





