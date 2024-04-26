Jeffrey Burke begins role as Newton County’s UGA Archway professional

A new face has been making his way around Newton County the last few weeks.

Jeffrey Burke began his role as a University of Georgia (UGA) Archway professional on March 11 while his first, full-time day in the community was March 25.

Burke emphasized that he is passionate about Georgia’s communities and industries. He referenced a former United States president’s words to further explain said passion.

“Teddy Roosevelt's quote, ‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing,’ has always struck a chord with me,” Burke said. “I feel a strong calling to serve others, and I see public service as a deeply fulfilling mission.”

Burke’s mission has brought him to the “Hollywood of the South” by way of Newton County’s Archway Partnership.

Over the course of his short time in the county, Burke has been diligent in his quest to familiarize himself with the local community. He credited the Newton County Tomorrow board as a catalyst for the process thus far.

“I've had the pleasure of sharing coffee with some amazing people, learning firsthand what makes Newton County such a special place for them,” Burke said. “It's clear that there's a strong sense of community here, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”

Per Burke, community members he has met so far have greeted him warmly.

“The response from the community has been incredibly positive and welcoming. I've been touched by the hospitality of everyone I've met,” Burke said. “People have been eager to share their stories, insights and pride for Newton County.”

As an Archway Professional, Burke’s task will be to facilitate conversations with community members to help understand community priorities to best connect with UGA resources. Such resources will include students and faculty expertise, data analysis, grant application assistance and research.

Burke described the Archway Partnership’s community engagement model as “award-winning” and is built on the premise that the work should come from inside the community.

“The way an Archway Professional works is a little bit like putting together a puzzle,” Burke said. “I help bring together all the people and resources here in Newton County and then fill in the missing pieces with resources from the university.”

Prior to becoming involved with UGA Archway, Burke worked with UGA for the past 12 years with the university's extension office. He started as an extension agent working with 4-H before eventually working in various statewide extension capacities on Athens campus.

Originally from Wrens, Georgia in Jefferson County, Burke holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science as well as a master of public administration. Both degrees were obtained from Valdosta State University.

Currently, he is pursuing a doctor of public administration, also from Valdosta State.