Jeffrey Burke begins role as Newton County’s UGA Archway professional

A new face has been making his way around Newton County the last few weeks.
Jeffrey Burke began his role as a University of Georgia (UGA) Archway professional on March 11 while his first, full-time day in the community was March 25.
Burke emphasized that he is passionate about Georgia’s communities and industries. He referenced a former United States president’s words to further explain said passion.
“Teddy Roosevelt's quote, ‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing,’ has always struck a chord with me,” Burke said. “I feel a strong calling to serve others, and I see public service as a deeply fulfilling mission.”
Burke’s mission has brought him to the “Hollywood of the South” by way of Newton County’s Archway Partnership.
Over the course of his short time in the county, Burke has been diligent in his quest to familiarize himself with the local community. He credited the Newton County Tomorrow board as a catalyst for the process thus far.
“I've had the pleasure of sharing coffee with some amazing people, learning firsthand what makes Newton County such a special place for them,” Burke said. “It's clear that there's a strong sense of community here, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”
Per Burke, community members he has met so far have greeted him warmly.
“The response from the community has been incredibly positive and welcoming. I've been touched by the hospitality of everyone I've met,” Burke said. “People have been eager to share their stories, insights and pride for Newton County.”
As an Archway Professional, Burke’s task will be to facilitate conversations with community members to help understand community priorities to best connect with UGA resources. Such resources will include students and faculty expertise, data analysis, grant application assistance and research.
Burke described the Archway Partnership’s community engagement model as “award-winning” and is built on the premise that the work should come from inside the community.
“The way an Archway Professional works is a little bit like putting together a puzzle,” Burke said. “I help bring together all the people and resources here in Newton County and then fill in the missing pieces with resources from the university.”
Prior to becoming involved with UGA Archway, Burke worked with UGA for the past 12 years with the university's extension office. He started as an extension agent working with 4-H before eventually working in various statewide extension capacities on Athens campus.
Originally from Wrens, Georgia in Jefferson County, Burke holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science as well as a master of public administration. Both degrees were obtained from Valdosta State University.
Currently, he is pursuing a doctor of public administration, also from Valdosta State.
Serving as an Archway professional is not the only thing Burke enjoys doing, though.
Burke highlighted his first hobby is spending time with his 2-year-old mini dachshund named Max. But there is a second hobby Burke has great anticipation for.
“I recently purchased a kayak, and as the weather warms up,” Burke said, “I am looking forward to exploring Newton County in a different way — on the water!”
Familiarizing himself with a different place — like he has done in Newton County — is nothing foreign to Burke.
When asked what is something about him that many people do not know, Burke shared he lived in Brazil for a semester in college.
Burke described what that exposure to a different society did for him.
“It was truly life-changing for me,” Burke said. “Experiencing culture shock was like stepping into a whole new world, and it made me even more grateful for the support of my family and friends once I returned home.”
Newton County becoming a UGA Archway community was announced at the Newton County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community lunch link in September 2023.
Burke will look to bring his expertise in working with communities and provide hands-on support to Newton County.
“What excites me about joining the Archway Partnership in Newton County is the chance to continue this meaningful work, but on a deeper level,” Burke said. “The Archway Partnership's collaborative approach, where local issues are identified and addressed by community members working with UGA faculty and students, is really inspiring.
“I'm thrilled about the opportunity to work closely with the Newton County community to identify these areas and use UGA resources to address them effectively.”