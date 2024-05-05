Police search for Oxford man who escaped custody; rewards offered





NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have confirmed a sighting of Kendrick Hurst on Sunday afternoon.

According to an update posted on NCSO’s social media, Hurst was confirmed to be seen in the area of City Pond Road in Covington.

Hurst is now wearing what appears to be a red durag, no shirt and dark blue jeans, according to the social media post.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hurst is urged to call 911.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.





UPDATE #1

NEWTON COUNTY – Police are offering a reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kendrick Hurst.

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) took to social media on Sunday to address Hurst’s Saturday escape from Piedmont Newton.

In a near five-minute video, Brown took the time to express the importance in bringing any information relevant to the escape forward.

“To anyone with information regarding Mr. Hurst’s whereabouts, I urge you to come forward or call 911. Your assistance could be crucial in bringing this situation to an end,” Brown said. “There is a $500 reward being offered to anyone providing information leading to his whereabouts or his arrest.”

In addition to the $500 reward from the NCSO, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering “up to $3,000” for information leading to Hurst’s arrest, according to the NCSO social media post.

Also in the video, Brown took the opportunity to address the circumstances of Hurst’s escape, stating that the agency had no reason to believe Hurst was an “immediate threat.”

“On yesterday, Kendrick Hurst managed to escape from custody while in the process of being transported back from the Newton County Detention Center, from the Piedmont Hospital,” Brown said. “Upon immediate notification of the incident, I along with Newton County deputies and the Covington Police Department responded to the area. It was at that time that individuals in the immediate area were notified of the incident.

“We had no reason to believe he was an immediate threat to the community at the time of his escape, as his charges, previous charges were domestic related and traffic violations.”

Brown also addressed the manner in which it was communicated to the general public.

“Before it was pushed out to all communications platform, we attempted to gather intelligence to determine if there were any communication between Mr. Hurst or any other person of interest who would have aided him in the escape,” Brown said. “It is important to have all information prior to making a public statement to ensure we have all the facts and particulars at hand.”

In the wake of Hurst’s escape, the NCSO is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any wrongdoing played a factor in this case.

“I want to address the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kendrick Hurst escape,” Brown said. “Rest and assured, there is an ongoing internal investigation to determine

if there were any failures in following protocol. As always, should any wrongdoing be discovered appropriate action will be taken.”

An open line of communication has also been ongoing with Brown, the NCSO and Hurst’s family, with Brown stating that family members of Hurst’s “appear to be cooperating” in the investigation.

“Throughout this incident, I have personally maintained open lines of communication with Mr. Hurst’s family, his family members are just as concerned as you. They want no one to be hurt from the community, to the officers, to Mr. Hurst himself,” Brown said. “All of his family members appear to be cooperating as we continue our search effort for Mister Hurst.”

I urge Mr. Hurst, if he’s listening to do the right thing and surrender yourself peacefully.”

Brown also took the time to thank the surrounding agencies that are assisting in this case.

“I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the various law enforcement agencies who [are] involved in the effort of locating Mr. Hurst., and continue to be involved,” Brown said. “The Covington Police Department, The Georgia State Patrol, Conyers Police Department, Newton County Emergency Management Agency, Monroe Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections, Porterdale Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Your immediate assistance has been important in our ongoing search efforts. Your commitment to protecting our community does not go unnoticed.”

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.

***ORIGINAL STORY***







NEWTON COUNTY – Police are looking for a man who escaped from custody at a local medical facility.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), 34-year-old Kendrick Hurst escaped from Piedmont Newton on Saturday afternoon. It was said that he left the facility on-foot.

Hurst is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes with facial tattoos. He stands at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright lime green jumpsuit.

No details were made clear on how Hurst was able to escape from the medical facility.

Hurst – who has an Oxford address – was arrested on April 28 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and countless traffic violations.

Assisting the NCSO with the search are the Covington Police Department, Conyers Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

Anyone with information on Hurst’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 immediately.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



