Newton County Jail Log: Nov. 17, 2024

NCSO





BREWER, JAYLEN KHALIL, 18, 51 WINDCREST DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE





BROWN, DEARRA SANQUONYA, 25, 8196 CECILIA STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BROWN, JIMMY LEE, 73, HOMELESS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PAROLE VIOLATION





BROWN, KOOREUS DEBARG, 37, 90 SILVER RIDGE RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE





CHRISTIAN, MARQUEZ MEDINA, 24, 252 BROOKWOOD WAY CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY





CLARK, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD, 40 DEARING COVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY (DEKALB CO)





COBB, DE’ZHIA BRIUNNA, 28, 546 LACKEY RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND COURT SENTENCED (TO SERVE REMAINDER 6 DYS)





DYER, RISCHARD QUINTEZ, 23, 9106 MORRIS DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: OBST, PMLO)





ELLIS, MASSIE FLOYZANIA, 44, 375 MILTON DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE

NO SEAT BELTS





FARLEY, ALIZE KIA, 29, 975 CEDAR CREST CT LIBURN, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





FORBES, DANE MARK, 26, 130 OAK VIEW DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE





GIBBY, ROY LANE, 58, 2301 SMYRNA RD SW CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





HAMRICK, MELISSA PAIGE, 43, 67 COWAN RD LOT #11 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL





HERBERT, DAMYERA MYCHELL, 27, 70 MICHELLE WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE





HOOKS, JR, LARRY NONE, 41, 70 TRELAWNEY LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)





HUNTER, ROBERT DEMMAR, 39, 6651 GRESHAM ST UNION CITY, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING





IGARASHI, MATTHEW DYLAN, 29, 5260 ANNIE MITCHELL DR CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





JACKSON, RODNEY SIDNEY, 52, 84 SCOTT TERRACE STREET SOCIAL CIR, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR





JOHNSON - WICKER, BRIANNA SIMONE, 29, 3450 FORREST PARK RD SE ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION





JOHNSON, AVERY CHRISHAUN, 28, PO BOX 371573 DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (STRANGULATION), BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY), FALSE IMPRISONMENT





JOHNSON, SAVION THURRELL, 33, 80 CREEKVIEW BLVD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE





LAM, STEVE ANTHONY, 60, 195 CAMBRIDGE WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE





LOCKWOOD, ALLIE MARIE, 28, 1670 WOODCREST DR NE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





LOPEZ, JOHN MICHAEL, 41, 4857 58 LANE WOODSIDE, NY, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND COURT SENTENCED (TO SERVE 90 DYS) (FOR INTERFERENCE WITH GOV PROPERTY)





MADDOX, DE’ANTHONY ONEAL, 23, 25 IVY ST PORTERDALE, GA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





MADISON, BALU, 51, 260 TABOR FOREST DRIVE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING





MARIN-HERRERA, MARIN, 46, 6153 WASHINGTON STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE MCCART, ROBERT ALLEN, 29, 5370 HWY 20 LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR





MORAN, CARLOS R, 51, 3898 MORE ST LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRRESTED ON NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY TIRES





MILLS, DERICO LAMONTE, 33, 2935 ROSEBUD RD LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR





MOHAMMED, RAMZY FARL, 29, 1226 EMORY ST OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI, FALSE INFO, SUSP LICENSE, DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS)





MOSS, JAMES BRIAN, 45, 57 CROWELL RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS METH)

MUSSINGTON, MICHAEL, 42, 430 OAK TERRACE DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR

PAULETTE, CHARLES EDWARD, 50, 4 ELAM ROAD GORDON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





PITTMAN, RICHARD ALEXANDER, 18, 816 NORTH MAIN ST CEDARTOWN, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





RHODES, KESHAUN OBRIAN, 41, 221 ISLAND SHOAL RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR





RIOS, GUALBERTO, 40, 6136 HILLANDALE DRIVE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE





RIVERS, SAMONE LAUREN, 29, 1924 GLENMAR DR DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY





RODGERS, KAMERON WHITNEY, 44, 250 LAKEVIEW TRAIL COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR -FELONY (ORG: BATTERY AGG ASST, THEFT BY TAKING, BATTERY(FVA)





SEALS, PERRY LEE, 56, 100 GERANIUM LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHAGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL (LESS SAFE) OPEN CONTAINER





SIBBLEY, RASHAWN CLIFTON, 31,135 PEBBLE CREEK DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: TERR. THREATS & ACTS)





SMITH, RONALD, 29, 3750 KNOTTS PASS RD SNELLVILLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





STANLEY, KEION, 31, 9102 MORRIS DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





TAYLOR, JAMES EDWARD, 31, 835 CAMERON M ALEXANDER ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 17 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY





THOMAS, JOSEPH GLENN, 22, 56 CHAPMAN ROAD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





THRASH, STACEY ELAINE, 47, 300 WHITE BIRCH DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR





TRAVIS, TAYLOR MICHELLE, 23, 85 COFFER COURT MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS METH, VIOL MOTOR VEH LAW) THEFT BY POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL





TRIPP, TIFFANY MICHELLE, 39, PO BOX 943 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





WEAVER, COREY LE’VONTE, 25, 70 POPLAR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE-SUBSEQUENT CONVI CTION OR PRIOR FORCIBLE FELONY CONVICTION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE FVA, FALSE IMPRISONMENT (FVA), WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS BY USE OF THREATS OR VIOLENCE, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





WHITE, ALONA CHERISE, 19, 35 BALFOUR DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG CHG: SIMPLE BATTERY)





WILSON, RAMEYA SHANTE’, 26, 25 BUNKER LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND COURT SENTENCED 1 YEAR





WILSON, DAVID VERNON, 44, 2975 WHITE ROAD CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL LESS SAFE

OPEN CONTAINER SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





CPD





BEATTY, ROLAND BRENTLY, 45, 996 FRAZIER RD CARROLLTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR





BRAGG, JACOB SHAWN, 20, 4006 ROBERTSON RD LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY





BROWN, IRAN, 35, 60 BOOGERS HILL RD OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





COUCH, MICHAEL EUGENE, 49, 408 HAYGOOD AVE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEVMBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISD. (ORIG: DWLS, TAGS, OPEN CON)





DIXON, TARON DION, 28, 40 MICHAEL RYAN DRIVE PORTERDALE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED SECOND OFFENSE IMPROPER PASSING





FLOWERS, TALION MOSES, 30, 4315 HWY 20 SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER





HARRELL, JUDY KALENE, 27, 15 S BROAD ST PORTERDALE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH LOITERING OR PROWLING.





LOLLIS, JENNIFER ANNE, 32, 105 HARLIN COURT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK





MENDEZ, FRANCISCA MARIA, 43, 40 HEARD LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)





NORTON, KEVIN JACOB, 36, 103 WATERFORD DR JACKSON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ON PERSON SPEEDING - 25 TO 34 OVER





OWENSBY, ASHLEY MORGAN, 42, 11109 HWY 278 E COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH NO TAG LIGHTS OPEN CONTAINER PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE NO TAG LIGHTS OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE





ROUSE, BRANIGAN MONTRES, 26, 15 BRICKSTONE PARKWAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH DISOBEYING OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





TERRELL, ISAIAH ROBERT JACOB, 18, 6187 WASHINGTON ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING





VINCENTE MENDEZ, YENER ORLANDO, 23, 3096 SHALLOWFORD PL ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR)

NO TAG LIGHTS





WARREN, ALBEN LEONARD, 44, 1203 GROSSLAKE PKWY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH LOITERING OR PROWLING.





WILLIAMS, YAMEKI BELLE, 51, 1125 NORTHLAKE DR CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR









GSP





CLARK, DANNY VINCENT, 59, HOMELESS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





COLLINS, QUINTON LUKEITH, 19, 10146 JEFFERSON VILLAGE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS





ELMORE, VERN JERMIE DEON, 38, 125 KELLY JAMES DRIVE SAINT JAMES, SC, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBERR 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDE D OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE NO PROOF OF INSURANCE SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





GREENE, THANE ALAN, 61, 35 CARRINGTON CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL LESS SAFE

LITTERING HIGHWAY NO PROOF OF INSURANCE OPEN CONTAINER REMOVING OR AFFIXING LICENSE P LATE W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL





FONDZEYUF, PARFAIT NSODZEYUF, 28, 160 RIVERWALK FARM PKWY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





HUNTER, WILLIE ROGER, 48, 6481 BOSTWICK RD BISHOP, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL SPEEDING - 25 TO 34 OVER





RALPH, JACOB BRADSHAW, 31, 63 NEELY HAMMONS RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING IN CUCULAR OR ZIGZAG C OURSE; LAYING DRAGS

DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRGS NO SEAT BELTS POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJEC TS POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROL LED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





SUMNER, DARRIEN JARED, 28, 1405 STONE LEA DR OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL













WEEKENDERS





CORNOG, DEANDRE CORTEZ, 38





FLETCHER, JEFFERY NONE, 51





GILSTRAP, KERRY NEVILLE, 44





GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, 33