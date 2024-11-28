Altercation involving gun at Marathon gas station leads to arrest

NEWTON COUNTY – An altercation involving a gun between two men at a local gas station resulted in one man’s arrest.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 27, Joshua Williams, 22, of Covington reportedly got into an altercation with a 25-year-old male. According to a report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Williams retrieved a firearm during the altercation, leading to a struggle between the two.

The firearm discharged during the scuffle, but no injuries were reported, according to the NCSO.

Williams later fled the scene but was apprehended six hours later, according to a booking report. He faces charges of aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in custody at the Newton County jail.

The 25-year-old is not currently facing charges.



