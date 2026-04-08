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Covington man accused of firing spree formally charged with 10 felonies
cosby mugshot
Lavarous Cosby, 41, is accused of firing multiple gunshots in the direction of residents and homes in the Spring Hill area on March 30.

NEWTON COUNTY – A man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Spring Hill area has been formally charged with 10 felonies, including aggravated assault and property damage charges.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says that 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby of Covington fired multiple shots in the direction of residents and homes on March 30. Officers responded to reports of the shootings at around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.

“The individual reportedly discharged the firearm toward multiple residences and in the direction of several individuals,” a news release from the NCSO stated. “The suspect also entered one of the residences.”

No one was injured as a result of the shootings, but property damage was reported.

A booking report shows that Cosby was booked at the Newton County Detention Center on Saturday, April 4  — five days after the shooting spree. The NCSO said on March 30 that Cosby had been taken into custody.

Cosby was formally charged with 10 felonies: five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm to commit a felony. He was also charged with one count of an unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — both misdemeanors.

Jail records show that Cosby remains in custody.