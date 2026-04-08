Covington man accused of firing spree formally charged with 10 felonies

NEWTON COUNTY – A man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Spring Hill area has been formally charged with 10 felonies, including aggravated assault and property damage charges.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says that 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby of Covington fired multiple shots in the direction of residents and homes on March 30. Officers responded to reports of the shootings at around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.

“The individual reportedly discharged the firearm toward multiple residences and in the direction of several individuals,” a news release from the NCSO stated. “The suspect also entered one of the residences.”

No one was injured as a result of the shootings, but property damage was reported.

A booking report shows that Cosby was booked at the Newton County Detention Center on Saturday, April 4 — five days after the shooting spree. The NCSO said on March 30 that Cosby had been taken into custody.

Cosby was formally charged with 10 felonies: five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm to commit a felony. He was also charged with one count of an unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — both misdemeanors.

Jail records show that Cosby remains in custody.