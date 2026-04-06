Two 18-year-olds arrested after drive-by shootings

NEWTON COUNTY – A pair of drive-by shootings in late March has led to the arrests of two local teenagers.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Lamarion Holman and Allon Johnson, both 18, were arrested last week for their role in two separate drive-by shootings that occurred in late March.

On March 24, deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Heard Lane off Highway 142. While no injuries were reported, there were reports of property damage.

Deputies with the Covington Police Department responded to a second drive-by shooting “a short time later.”

“The preliminary investigation, conducted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, determined that both incidents were connected,” a news release from the NCSO stated.

On April 1, Holman and Johnson were arrested during a traffic stop at the Walmart on Salem Road. Investigators determined that the vehicle involved in the incidents was stolen. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

The NCSO added that a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cowan Road for further evidence.

Holman, of Conyers, was charged with with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, receipt, possession, or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender and theft by receiving stolen property.

Johnson, of Covington, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

The NCSO says the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCSO.



