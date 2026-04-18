Camouflaged man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer

NEWTON COUNTY — A man accused of impersonating a police officer while wearing camouflaged clothing was arrested last week.

On Tuesday, April 14, Jaquan Franklin of Covington reportedly approached a residence on Wellstone Place under the guise that he was a police officer. According to an arrest narrative, Franklin told the homeowner that he was “Lt. Howard with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office” and that he was there to inspect packages on her front porch containing illegal drugs.



The homeowner said that Franklin was wearing a camouflage combat uniform.



“[The homeowner] described the male as wearing camouflage BDU-style clothing and a vest with no visible patches or identifiers,” per a narrative from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.



The homeowner, who communicated with Franklin through a Ring camera, did not believe that he was a legitimate police officer and contacted 911. Franklin reportedly stood outside the roadway near the residence for "approximately 20 minutes” before leaving the area.



A few minutes after police were dispatched to the residence, a separate responding unit located the vehicle driving around the parking lot Taco Bell on Highway 36. After stopping at a nearby shopping plaza, Franklin was detained without incident.



Some of the clothing worn during the incident was recovered in the vehicle, according to the narrative.



Franklin was formally charged with impersonating a police officer – a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.



Jail records do not list Franklin as a current inmate, which indicates that he has since been released.





