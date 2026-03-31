Man pleads guilty in 2024 Porterdale Bar and Grill shooting death

NEWTON COUNTY— A McDonough man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 68-year-old Kyle Fowler at the Porterdale Bar and Grill in July 2024.

According to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, William Kadeem Brown pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As a result, Brown was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

District Attorney Randy McGinley shared additional information to The Covington News about the July 2024 incident that led to Fowler’s death and Brown’s arrest.

McGinley said that Brown was at the restaurant with a female friend, and Fowler was there with a small group of friends. An argument reportedly broke out over a seat at the bar.

When the argument escalated, McGinley said, Brown brandished a firearm.

“Brown claimed that he did so in fear of Fowler and those with him,” McGinley said.

While sitting at the bar, Fowler then reportedly produced a firearm as well.

“Brown then fired one shot, striking and killing Fowler,” McGinley said. “Brown fled the scene, changed his appearance, and was later apprehended at his residence in Porterdale.”

Per the news release, Brown’s plea comes after a jury trial commenced on March 23 but ended without a verdict.

“The State presented evidence to show and argued that Brown’s actions constituted murder,” the release stated. “The State also argued that Brown’s actions were not justified and if it was not murder, then it was voluntary manslaughter. The defense argued that Brown’s actions were justified as self-defense and/or defense of others.”

The jury reportedly deliberated for several hours over two days but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. As a result, a mistrial was declared on March 27.

However, on Tuesday morning, Brown opted to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and firearm possession.

The release describes Brown’s plea as “a non-negotiated plea.”

“...which means both sides argue what they believe is an appropriate sentence with the Court ultimately deciding the sentence,” the release states.

The State reportedly argued for a 20-year prison sentence, with the five following years spent on probation. The defense argued for a 25-year total sentence, with the first seven years spent imprisoned.

The judge ultimately decided for the sentence somewhere in the middle.

“The Judge, who had sat through the entire trial, also heard victim impact statements from Fowler’s family and heard from Mr. Brown,” the release states. “After considering all the facts and circumstances, the Court sentenced the Defendant to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation along with numerous special conditions of probation.”

McGinley described the situation as “a needless escalation.”

“Mixing guns and a needless escalation of an argument has led to the loss of Kyle Fowler’s life and numerous years in prison for Mr. Brown,” McGinley wrote in the news release. “I hope this serves as a reminder that anger and split-second bad decisions can lead to horrible and tragic consequences.”