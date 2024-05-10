BREAKING: Escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst taken into custody

UPDATE # 1





NEWTON COUNTY – According to an updated press release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst was apprehended more than 400 miles away from Newton County.

A combination between the NCSO, local, state and federal authorities apprehended Hurst on May 10 in Wake County, North Carolina. This comes nearly a week after he first evaded custody on May 4.

Hurst now faces an additional escape charge on top of his original charges of improper backing, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a yield sign, failure to signal when turning, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane usage, passing on a solid yellow line, driving on a divided highway crossing on a median, reckless driving, speeding (10-14 over), two counts of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disobeying a traffic control device.

An ongoing internal investigation is underway to determine the specifics of Hurst’s escape and to determine who aided him.

The NCSO is also looking at whether proper policies were followed during his transport back to the Newton County Detention Center from Piedmont Newton Hospital.

In the press release, Newton County sheriff Ezell Brown said he “commended the diligent work of all the law enforcement agencies involved in locating and detaining the escaped inmate.”Additionally, Brown expressed his gratitude for the public’s assistance and cooperation during the pursuit.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.







***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – Escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst has been apprehended, according to an update from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

According to the NCSO, a more formal press release will be given “at a later date.”

There is still an ongoing investigation to determine who aided him in the escape.

The Covington News reached out to NCSO communications officer Caitlin Jett for more information, but were told that no further information could be released at this time.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.

