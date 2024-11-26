Man who led officers on nearly week-long chase sentenced to 10 years in prison

NEWTON COUNTY – A man who escaped custody earlier this year has been sentenced to substantial time in prison.

According to court documents, Kendrick Hurst of Oxford has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on an escape charge stemming from his days-long manhunt in May. The sentencing took place earlier this month after Hurst entered a negotiated guilty plea.

Hurst was also sentenced to 12 months for criminal trespass. The two sentences will run concurrent.

The 34-year-old was originally arrested on April 24 on numerous charges including terroristic threats and acts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and multiple traffic violations.

On May 4, the NCSO announced that Hurst had escaped from custody while undergoing a medical visit at Piedmont hospital. Details are still unclear on how he exactly escaped.

Days later, video footage showed what appeared to be Hurst in the woods of a nearby Oxford residence standing off with officers. Despite the standoff, Hurst once again escaped and was not seen again until he was apprehended on May 10 in Wake County, North Carolina.

Hurst has since been in custody, leading up to his November sentencing.

Two others were charged with aiding Hurst in his escape. Gerald Harper of Oxford was the first arrested on May 7, while Diamante Seymour was arrested on May 13 after Hurst was already apprehended.

Court documents show that the case against Seymour was dismissed in June. Harper’s case is still working through the court systems.







