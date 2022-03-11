Covington man charged with murder in shooting death of man he wanted to ‘scare’

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington resident is facing murder and other charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man as he drove in a vehicle to escape the shooting.



Newton County Sheriff’s Office charged Shane Alexander Robinson, 27, of Avery Drive following the March 5 incident between 11 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Harvey Wood Drive, located off Rocky Plains Road south of Porterdale.

An arrest warrant stated that Robinson “grabbed his AR-15 (rifle) and drove” from his home to Harvey Wood Drive to “scare” Charles Stanley.

“When Charles was backing up, Shane admitted to firing several rounds at the vehicle,” the warrant stated. “Furthermore, Shane also initially stated that he fired rounds at the vehicle as it was driving away.”

Stanley died as a result of a gunshot he received during the incident which occurred inside a subdivision, a warrant stated.

He was charged with one count each of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Comission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felony, Unauthorized Discharge of Firearms Within 50 Yards of Public Highway, and Reckless Conduct.

Robinson was being held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center.