Covington man arrested for assisting escaped inmate

NEWTON COUNTY – In the latest update regarding the status of escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst, one man has been arrested for helping him evade capture.

Gerald Harper, 49, of a Covington address was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) on Tuesday and charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody.

It is not clear how Harper is affiliated with Hurst.

Escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst has been on the run since May 4. Hurst has been on the run since Saturday after he escaped custody after receiving treatment at Piedmont Newton Hospital.



He has since been spotted on multiple occasions, with the last known sighting in the Roy Dial Road area.

According to a prior NCSO update, Hurst "may or may not" be wearing the clothing he was last seen in, which was a red durag, no shirt and dark blue jeans.

A reward for information of Hurst's whereabouts is available in the amount of $500 from the NCSO and $3,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service.



Anyone who comes in contact with Hurst is urged to call 911.

For all updates regarding this case visit here.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



