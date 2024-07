Newton County Jail Log: July 15, 2024

Covington Police Department





AIKENS, JAZZMIN ERIAL, 26, Covington, was arrested for CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY- 2ND DEGREE on July 8th.

ASHE BINGER, JAVON DEVONTE, 31, Lithonia, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:DWLS, LIGHT REDUCING MAT.), on July 10th.

BAISDEN, EDDIE LEE, 43, Oxford, was arrested for DUI- ALCOHOL LESS SAFE 1ST- OFFENSE, DUI- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, HIT AND RUN; DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP AT OR RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, OPEN CONTAINER on July 11th.

CASTRO, JOHN LANG, 57, Covington, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG: POSS COCAINE, THEFT CRED CARD, FRAUD) on July 11th.

DELAMAR, TERRY DALE, 34, Porterdale, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: S/D COCAINE), RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST, RECKLESS CONDUCT, on July 10th

DIXON, ANDRE DANUILLE, 39, Eatonton, was arrested for DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR, MARIJUANA- POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II, REGISTRATION AND LICENSE REQUIREMENTS; PENALTIES, on July 39th.

EATON, WAYNE LOYD, 85, Covington, was arrested for MALICE MURDER, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, on July 12th.

HERNANDEZ, EDWIN MEJIA, 49, Covington, was arrested for CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY- 2ND DEGREE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR, on July, 8th.

JOHNSON, AMIR AARON, 20, Covington, was arrested for CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR on July 10th.

MENDEZ, GUSTAVO, 51, Conyers, was arrested for KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING, on July 12th.

RAGIN, ANTWAN DANIEL, 41, Covington, was arrested for POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, RIDING ON ROADWAYS AND BICYCLE PATHS, on July 9th.

RODGERS, MARTIN LUTHERM 54, Conyers, was arrested for TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS- MISDEMEANOR, SIMPLE ASSAULT, on July 13th.

ALMOND, TAMERA JASHAE, 27, Covington, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW)ORG: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING), PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS), on July 10th.

BROUGHTON, MECOLA LAKESHA, 47, Covington, was arrested for THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, on July 10th.

HEIGHT-HAFIZ, TARENCIA MICHELLE, 33, Covington, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION( ORIG OFF NO INSU, & LIGHT REDUCING MATERIAL AFFIXED TO), on July 11th.

INGRAM, HANNAH NICOLE, 18, Covington, was arrested for THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, on July 12th.

INGRAM, MELISSA GAYLE, 47, Stone Mountain, was arrested for THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, on July 12th.

JOHNSON, DENISE LASHELL, 44, Covington, was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT, on July 11th.

MCARTHUR, JEREMY LEE, 43, Covington, was arrested for LOITERING OR PROWLING, on July 9th.

ROBINSON, TARA MARIE, 37, Covington, was arrested for THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - FELONY, on July 9th.

SMITH, JEREMAINE WARREN WHIYTE, 34, Conyers, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - MISDEMEANOR, on July 7th.

TANNER, CECILY ANNETTE, 20, Covington, was arrested for BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE(1ST OFFENSE) MISDEAMENOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 3RD DEGREE, on July 11th.

THOMAS, GABRIELLE ELIZABETH, 24, Mansfield, was arrested for THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, on July 11th.





Newton County Sheriff’s Office





ALLEN, GIOVANNI DEVONTE, 23, Covington, was arrest for, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION OF MARIJUANA UNAUTHORIZED DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS WITHIN 50 YARDS OF PUBLIC HIGHWAY POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, on July 10th.

BANKS, EDGAR LEWIS, 32, Americus, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGGRAV. STALKING) on July 11th

BOYD, HILTON CLAY, 61, Covington, was arrested for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER, on July 13th.

BROWN, JONATHAN RONELL, 35, Stockbridge, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG; - DUI, OPEN CONTAINER) on July 11th.

BROWN, LAFON JA’QUIN, 24, Covington, was arrested for CHILD MOLESTATION, STATUTORY RAPE- FELONY, on July 13th.

CASPER, DAVID RUSSELL, 35, Covington, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT, on July 9th.

DABRESIL, LYONEL NMN, 21, Albany, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: DISORDERLY CONDUCT), on July 11th.

DANIEL, DANNY TY JAMES, 21, Homeless, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT, on July 9th.

DANIEL, LALAH LACHELE, 33, Homeless, was arrested for INCARCERATION ORDER (DRUG COURT), July 8th.

FARMER, SHAQUASIA CHRISHANNA, 26, Covington, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGGRAV ASSAULT), on July 8th.

HAYNES, JR, TIMOTHY LYNN, 41, in Dacula, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG, on July 10th.

HERNANDEZ, GERARDO ROBLEDO, 25, Covington, was arrested for AGGRAVATED STALKING, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

JOHNSON, HAMAL DEVONTA, 29, Social Circle, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE C ORIG: ENTERING AUTO, TXT, on July 9th.

JOSEPH, MELISSA ALANA, 33, Covington, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT, on July 10th.

LANIER, MICHAEL THOMAS, 52, Covington, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM POSS OF FIREARM BY FELON) on July 9th.

LINGOLD, JENNIFER COLLEN, 44, Covington, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE - MISDEMEANOR,

PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM K-9 AT LARGE), on July 11th.

MORSE, DEMARLOS DESHON, 52, Covington, was arrested for GIVING FALSE NAME ADDRESS OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, ON July 12th.

PAUL, ADAM LEVI, 31, Orlando Fl, was arrested for COURT SENTENCED 15 YRS TO SERVE 2 YRS, on July 8th.

REID, MARISSA MARIE, 23, Shady Dale, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: DWOL), on July 10th.

RUSH, JR, KENNETH SCOTT, 31, Covington, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ( ORIG: ENTERING AUTO), on July 12th.

SMITH, JEREMY SHANE, 44, Covington, was arrested for FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS- MISDEMEANOR, on July 9th.

SMITH, REBECCA ANN, 50, Sugarhill, was arrest for PROBATION VIOLATION(WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG, on July 8th.

STEIN, GARRETT MITCHELL, 36, Lithonia, was arrested for KNOWINGLY MAKING A FALSE STATEMENT PERTAINING TO MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE REQUIRE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, on July 12th.

STEPHENS, KALISHA NICOLE, 35, Conyers, was arrested for AGGRAVATED STALKING, July 9th.

VONNER, MARIO ANDRECUS -TERRE, 41, Covington, was arrested for PAROLE VIOLATION, on July 12th.

WALLACE, KERRY DON, 56, Covington, was arrested for PAROLE VIOLATION, on July 8th.

WEAVER, ANDREKEY MCOLLUM, 24, Homeless, was arrested for HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY, was arrested on July 12th.

WHITE, CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, 23, Barnesville, was arrested for COURT SENTENCED, on July 9th.

WILLIAMS, JEREMY NMN, 28, Oxford, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG ASSLT, TERRORISTIC THREATS) on July 8th.

WRIGHT, JAMIE DONELL, 43, Corest Park, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM(ORIG:TXT) on July 11th.

ARNOLD, JOHNATHAN ALLEN, 34, Forest Park, was arrested for WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS- MISDEMEANOR, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER, NO SEAT BELTS, SIGNALS BY HAND AND ARM OR SIGNAL LAMPS, on July 7th.

BAXTER, KRYSTLE CIARA, 37, who resides on MURELL RD in Snellville Ga, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR(BW) (ORG: TXT), on July 9th.

BENTON, JESSQUARIUS CORNELIUS, 31, Covington, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT(ORIG: VOP), on July 10th.

BLACK, VERONICA LYNN, 32, Conyers, was arrested for DUI- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER STOPPING ON HIGHWAY, OPEN CONTAINER, on July 12th.

BOWERS, JOHNNY EUGENE, 63, Covington, was arrested for HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY WALTON CO SO, on July 9th.

CLARK, LAMAR DSHAWN, 33, Covington, was arrested for CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE, THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR, on July 11th.

COLEMAN, MIRACLE LAVONSHAVION, 26, Clarksdale, MS, was arrested for BATTERY, on July 8th.

CROOMS, BILLY GENE, 48, Soperton, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF OBSTR, POS OF DRUG REL OBJ, POSS OF MARIJUANA), on July 9th.

DONAHUE, JAMAL SHAHEIB, 22, Covington, was arrested for POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, PURCHASE POSSESSION MANUFACTURE DISTRIBUTION OR SALE OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT, on July 10th.

FORD, WILLIE CORNEIL, Lithonia, was arrested for PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: SPEEDING) on July 11th.

GARNES, KENDALL JERIMAH, Covington, was arrested for TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY, on July 7th.

GALSPER, ROBERT WANYA, Covington, was arrested for HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY, on July 10th.

HUNTER, ESSENCE ALIYAH, 25, Stone Mountain, was arrested for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), on July 8th.

LEAN, JOSE MERUNO, 18, Covington, was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), IMPROPER LANE USAGE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I or II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, on July 10th.

MITCHELL, DAMIEN EMALE, 30, Atlanta, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT(SUPERIOR)(ORG:TXS), FAILURE TO APPEAR (B/W)(ORG:TXS), on July 10th.

ROE, JR, GEORGE HENRY, 69, Covington, was arrested for BACK FOR COURT, on July 9th. STODGHIL, BOYD ARTHUR, 25, Covington, was arrested for DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.





Georgia State Patrol





BROWN, LANCE ALAN, 36, Covington,was arrested for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER- FELONY, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST ATTEMPT, PASSING ON SOLID YELLOW LINE, RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER, on July 13th.

THOMAS, JEFFREY GEROME, 51, Covington was arrested for DUI- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, SPEEDING - 10- 14 OVER, on July 14th.

GOMEZ, ALIYAH GRISELDA, 22, who resides on GREENFIELD CIR in Covington Ga, was arrested for DUI- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, on July 14th.

GRANILLO RIVAS, ELVIN ARIEL, 20, Stone Mountain, was arrest for DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) DUI- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, MARIJUANA POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, MOVE OVER LAW, on July 7th.

GREEN, CHARLES SHERROD, 27, Charleston, NC, was arrested for DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK, DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, NO SEAT BELTS, on July 12th.





Oxford Police Department





NELSON, CHAD RUSSELL, 46, Macon Ga, was arrested for HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY JONES CO SO, on July 11th.

WARNER, DARRLIN VERNARD, 39, Hampton, was arrested for NO SEAT BELTS, SPEEDING 10-14 OVER, on July 9th.





Weekenders

GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, 32, Covington.

HARDIGREE, CORTNEY RENEE, 34, Covington.

SCOTT, DANIELLE LEVETTE, 37, Conyers.

BUSH, SHANEKA RESHAE, 37, Jonesboro.

HURST, TAMMARUS SASHAY, 36, Covington.

MADDOX, MATTHEW TALMADGE, 41, Loganville.

ROBERTSON, DEANGELO TRAVEIL, 34, Social Circle.

SHEPHERD, TEMARYO ASHANTI, 26, Oxford.

VEREEN, KALONGI MUGAB, 29, Monroe.

WILLIAMS, JR, STEPHEN NMN, 34, Covington.

WYATT, KEVIN JAMES, 46, Jackson.