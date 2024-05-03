City of Covington honored by Conyers city council

Members of the city of Covington Street, Land Application and Water/Sewer teams, along with mayor Fleeta Baggett, city manager Tres Thomas and deputy city manager John King, were recognized at the May 1, 2024 city of Conyers city council meeting for helping with clean up after severe storms and a tornado caused destruction throughout Rockdale County.

"Our team was humbled and honored to be presented the “Spirit of Community” Award by Mayor Evans and Council. We feel blessed that we could assist our neighbors in their time of need and truly appreciate the recognition of all of our guys who were a part of the clean up: Brian Wade, Larry Baines, Jason Streetman, Ricky Thomas, Landon Kines, John Hendrix, and not pictured are Jerry Dyer and Mike Murphy.

"Congratulations to all of these individuals and thank you City of Conyers!" a post from the city of Covington's Facebook read.