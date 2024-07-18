Covington city council unanimously approves several items

COVINGTON, Ga. – Council members were united on several items during the city of Covington council meeting Monday. They unanimously voted on every item discussed in the meeting.

When the meeting began, councilman Anthony Henderson was voted interim mayor pro-tem in the absence of mayor Fleeta Baggett and mayor pro-tem Susie Keck. Both Baggett and Keck attended the meeting via video.

Notable items brought up during the meeting included the consideration of rezoning for seven parcels of land along Tate Street, Elizabeth Street and Newton Drive, which would add parking for Piedmont Newton Hospital as well as nearby medical offices.

Mark Hanson, a representative from the Georgia Heart Association, stood up to offer his support for the rezoning. Hanson said that his property, which lies near the hospital, is often used for parking by hospital patrons.

“Our ER is now busier than the ER over at Rockdale for the first time ever,” Hanson said. “And so we’re having a lot of pressure on the parking in the immediate vicinity and we’re very interested in partnering with the hospital so they can grow their parking.”

Following the conclusion of the public hearing, councilman Travis Moore motioned to approve the item with councilwoman Charika Davis providing the second. The motion passed 6-0.

Details for the improvement of the intersection between City Pond Road and Williams Road were also discussed during the meeting.

The developments include sidewalk installation, a turning lane and a crosswalk with flashing beacons to alert oncoming traffic. Councilman Jared Rutberg motioned to approve the renovations on the condition that efforts be taken in order to funnel pedestrians onto the new crosswalk. The decision unanimously passed.

The council also voted on a text amendment to allow the use of motor vehicle sales to the M2 – also known as the heavy industrial – zoning district. The condition was made that the use of the district for motor vehicle sales be restricted to online sales only.

Director of planning and zoning Judy Johnson emphasized the scarcity of the M2 land.

“We have very limited M2, our heaviest zoning district,” Johnson said. “And if we end up putting uses that may envelop all of our heavy industrial right now, we’re going to have to go back out and rezone more for heavy industrial.”

Rutberg motioned to approve the item, and Moore seconded the motion. The motion once again passed unanimously.

City manager Tres Thomas brought up more topics of discussion at the end of the meeting, including a discussion to deal with future potential disruptions at city events such as those caused at the July 4 celebration on the Square.

Recommendations from city staff will be presented at a council meeting in early August.

Rutberg also mentioned applications for some city streets to allow the operation of golf carts would be discussed at the next city meeting. Streets named in the discussion between the council members as mentioned in the application were Elm Street, Herring Street, Pace Street and Wheat Street.

Rutberg closed the meeting by reminding meeting attendees that the city budget would be released in the near future.

“You’re going to see some things on there that you may not be thrilled with,” Rutberg said. “But we’re going to be getting four new police officers, three new firemen, and many infrastructure projects that are long overdue that are going to be coming.”



