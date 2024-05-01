LETTER: Felton Hudson

Dear editor,





April is Confederate History Month and so designated by seven Southern States for the purpose of recognizing the legal country of the Confederate States of America. April was chosen as the month most former Confederate States celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. Georgia has always held April 26th as its celebration as that is the date the Confederacy surrendered to General Sherman-marking the end of hostilities in 1865. The statue of Covington’s square was placed in April 1906 - over 118 years ago - 8 generations. The statue and Sherman’s March to the Sea that went through Covington is the hallmark of our claim being a historic city. A beautiful tribute to this statue was penned by MS Tiffany Humphries who leads the fight to keep the statue in place as it deserves. See accompanying writing. When anyone reading this has time, please read the inscription on the southern base as the purpose of the statue.





Felton Hudson.